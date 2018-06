Hollywood's Newest Moms

33 of 47 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

In April 2010, Sandra Bullock announced she was the proud mother of son Louis Bardo Bullock. The actress adopted him in January, but kept the news secret until after the Oscars. "The first time I met Louis it was like the whole outside world just got quiet. All the trivial things that I had allowed to take up so much of my time just didn't have room in life anymore," Bullock told People. "All I said when I met him was, 'Oh, there you are.' It was like he had always been a part of my life."