Hilary Duff Shares Touching Ode to Working Moms

It may seem like celebrities lead perfect lives, but a lot of times they're going through the same struggles as their fans. Hilary Duff shared a sweet sentiment on Instagram yesterday, expressing her feelings on being a working mom and applauding mothers who work hard every day to support their families.

Duff posted an adorable picture of her 4-year-old son, Luca, who was wearing a gray getup, sporting his backpack, and making a silly face for the camera. She dedicated the image to working moms, writing, "No words to describe how much I miss him to all you hard working moms out there working tirelessly to support your kids .... Missing them .... Keep kicking a—, your kids are watching and will thank you someday."

No words to describe how much I miss him💔 😢to all you hard working moms out there working tirelessly to support your kids .... Missing them .... Keep kicking ass, your kids are watching and will thank you someday. #tryingtokeepmymindright A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 17, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

In another Instagram post earlier in the week, the 28-year-old actress shared a selfie after she was up working until 3 a.m. Her hectic schedule while filming the fourth season of Younger, the popular TV Land show, in New York undoubtedly makes it hard for her to fit in quality family time—a struggle many mothers can surely relate to.

Worked till 3 am. No blinds in new apartment. Thank god for @jetblue eye mask. ☀️🙅🏼🙈 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 17, 2016 at 7:04am PDT

Hats off to Duff for being real about her life as a working mom. It's always nice to get a glimpse into the real lives of our favorite celebs, especially when they're willing to share all-too-relatable struggles.