Hilaria Baldwin Shares Pics of Growing Bump—Plus, a Precious Cameo by Daughter Carmen

Baby number three for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin just made his first, of what is bound to be many, Instagram appearances. The 32-year-old yogi took to the social media platform on Monday to show off her budding baby bump and to share an encouraging message about body positivity and motherhood.

"And we begin the journey again! #BaldwinBabyBump3," she began the lengthy caption to a revealing selfie of herself wearing nothing but her underwear. "I posted belly photos every two weeks when I was pregnant with Rafa. I didn't have the guts to do it the first time around with Carmen. The purpose? To show that we don't need to be ashamed or hide the pregnant figure. These are common emotions in our society that elevates a thin body above all else."

RELATED: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Are Expecting Baby No. 3

"Being my third baby in three years, I am a true believer that our bodies are amazing, and we should celebrate them, rather than feel embarrassed and hide until the baby weight is entirely gone," she went on to write. "For both women and men: we create life...so let's honor how we make these miracles. Every pregnancy is different, so we shall see what happens this time around, ready to take the journey with me? Deep breath, pressing 'share'... #366daysoflivingclearly #HilariaLCM"

On Tuesday, Baldwin posted two more adorable Instagrams: one taking her "bump for a jog" and a precious video of 2-year-old daughter Carmen interrupting mom's morning yoga session for a hug. "Yo quiero abrazarte," the toddler says ("I want to hug you").

Bringing this bump for a jog! #BaldwinBabyBump3 A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 15, 2016 at 4:53am PDT