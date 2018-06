Halle Berry's Maternity Style

9 of 14 Sipa

October 26

Berry wore a bold graphic Roberto Cavalli dress to a Things We Lost in the Fire screening. She credits a second-trimester burst of energy for helping her handle the hectic movie-promo schedule. "I know it will change in the third trimester, but right now I just have so much joy and energy that I feel like I've already done 12 things today," she told In Style. "I can just go and go and go."