Gwyneth Paltrow Just Took Her Kids to Peru for One Awesome Spring Break 

Lifestyle guru and actress Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to live each day to the fullest. Case in point: After flying to South America this week with daughter Apple, 11, and son Moses, 9, to support their father and her ex-husband Chris Martin on his tour, the Goop founder extended their stay with a trip to Peru. 

From her mini-me daughter (look at that hair!) and son petting a llama, to taking in the Incan ruins, to shopping at a local market, it seems the trio is having a fun cultural experience. And after just launching her new skincare line Goop by Juice Beauty, the busy mother of two seems to be relaxing, posing sans makeup in her social media snaps. Everyone needs a break once in a while, right?

View from the top #machupicchu

#Peru

Ollantaytambo, Incan village 🇵🇪

Local market #pisac #goopgo

