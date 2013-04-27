The New Star of the Tribeca Film Festival: Evan Rachel Wood's Baby Bump

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Thelonius / Splash News; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2013 Tribeca Film Festival
Pregnancy certainly agrees with Evan Rachel Wood! The actress has been promoting her new movie A Case of You at the Tribeca Film Festival for the past week, and she's consistently wowed on the red carpet in an array of chic ensembles that show off her growing baby bump. From a black Gucci halter gown to a floral floor-length style by Dolce & Gabbana, she's certainly nailing the maternity look, and we're cheering her choices. Click the photo to see more.MORE:
