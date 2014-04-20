Bump Watch! Drew Barrymore's Chic Maternity Style

Rita Kokshanian
Apr 20, 2014

Drew Barrymore is a pro when it comes to maternity style. The Hollywood star, who has grown up before our eyes, is getting ready to welcome baby number two, and is doing it in a way only Drew can: With a mix of casual but cool separates for  day, chic nighttime ensembles and whimsical red carpet gowns.

So what is this seven-time InStyle cover girl doing to get ready for the baby? Last weekend she had a star-studded baby shower with all her closest friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and InStyle's May cover girl Cameron Diaz.

Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Olive. In our September 2013 issue, she told InStyle that she wanted Olive to have a sibling: "I was an only child, and it was lonely. Some people love it and thrive on the independence, but I want my kids to have other kids around."

In November, she announced that she and Kopelman are expecting their second child, and revealed at the December Beauty Inc. awards that it's a girl. "I am so proud to accept this in celebration of women," she said during her acceptance speech for Flower Beauty. "Including my daughter and my future daughter."

Throughout her pregnancy, we've been following the star's chic wardrobe picks. Click through our gallery to see Barrymore's best maternity looks!

 

April 5

For a Safe Kids Day event in Los Angeles, Barrymore wore a casual ensemble of a navy blue button-up shirt, black jeans, and black flats. She told The Huffington Post that becoming a parent is the greatest thing she's done in her life, but brought on a new level of anxiety that she hadn't experienced before.
March 28

For Barrymore's second CinemaCon outfit, the Blended star changed into a floor-length black, red, and white Marc Jacobs gown. Barrymore was honored with the title of Female Star of the Year. "I would be doing cartwheels now with the film and this award, but I'm really, really pregnant and that would be awkward," she joked, adding that she was due at any minute and might even give birth in Las Vegas that weekend.
March 27

The star glowed in a yellow vintage knee-length Ludwig Boutique dress on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "The beauty venture was a good thing for me to do as I became a parent. Olive is going to pick up a lot on the way I behave in the world, so by being a businesswoman and caring about the things I do, or by being philanthropic with my charity work, I can show her how important it is to get outside of your own world," Barrymore said of her Cosmetics Company Flower Beauty in our September 2013 issue.
February 26

For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Barrymore went with a more casual look—black pants, a printed sweater, black booties, and natural wavy hair. She and Adam Sandler were promoting their upcoming movie, Blended. "Every 10 years, we get to fall in love again," the actress said of her onscreen relationships with the funnyman. In our September 2013 issue, Barrymore mentioned that she and Sandler bring out the best in each other.
January 28

Although Barrymore told Ellen DeGeneres that she's much bigger this time around than she was when she was pregnant with daughter Olive, she doesn't shy away from body-hugging clothes. For the Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer event in Los Angeles, she wore a clingy black printed Giulietta dress, black J. Crew heels, and a yellow Kara Ross clutch.
January 15

For a book signing at the Grove in Los Angeles, Barrymore wore her heart on her sleeve with a red-heart print Topshop blouse and jeans. The outfit was very appropriate considering that her book, Find It in Everything, chronicles her decade-long search for heart-shaped items. "I think that's what speaks to me—just looking at these innocuous things and finding something attractive in it," she told InStyle.com about the story behind her book.
January 14

For a Chanel dinner honoring Barrymore's book, Find It in Everything, the actress wore head-to-toe black Chanel. When asked about her maternity style, she told InStyle.com exclusively, "If you can find something that makes you feel good about yourself, it's a miracle."
January 12

For the Golden Globes, Barrymore chose a pink Monique Lhuillier gown complete with fuchsia-and-red flower appliqués and bright red shoes. After the awards show, Barrymore and her husband eschewed the star-studded after-parties for one of their own: Late-night pizza. She posted a photo of herself to Instagram with a slice of pizza along with the caption, "Post Golden Globes pregnant pizza after party!"
January 8

After the People's Choice Awards, Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman enjoyed a romantic date night at Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood. Barrymore looked very ladylike in black pants, a navy T-shirt, a coat, yellow clutch, and her signature red lip. "Will and I are a nice balance of opposition and similarities," she told Foxman in our September issue.
January 8

The actress wore a Vionnet T-shirt dress with a tulle skirt to the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. Before presenting Adam Sandler his award for favorite comedic movie actor, she joked, "Ellen DeGeneres told me I was fat! But I'm not, it was a joke. It was really funny."
November 20

While running errands in Beverly Hills, Barrymore wore a chic camel coat with distressed jeans and graphic sneakers. "I have anxieties about how much I'd like to get it right, making sure I provide her with an environment that's safe, nurturing, and loving. And silly and free, also consistent and grounding," the actress told Foxman about motherhood in our September issue. "Then I just have the same typical fear every other parent has: Are they going to fall down?"
November 9

For the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, her first red-carpet appearance after announcing her pregnancy on November 4, Barrymore wore a sleek silver Tory Burch gown and wore her hair straight. Barrymore was honored at the gala for her involvement with the nonprofit. "I think this is the perfect organization for moms," she said of Baby2Baby. In reference to her first daughter, Olive, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "She definitely gets it. She points at my stomach and goes 'baby.' How cool is that?"
November 2

Further fueling rumors that she was expecting, Barrymore donned a loose Lanvin gown for the LACMA Arts + Film Gala in Los Angeles. "I have the type of body on which tight things do not work well. Tight shows all my flaws," she told InStyle. "If something is incredibly tight, I'm not walking out that door. So a drape cut works for me and a great pair of faded jeans."
October 7

For an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, she rocked a floral-print Kate Spade jumper, red shoes, loose curls, and a bright red lip. She told Leno, "Very much, right away," when asked if she wanted to have another child. "I want to be the Griswolds. I want the kids in the back rolling their eyes at mom and dad. I want Rusty and Audrey, theme parks, and the whole nine."
September 19

More than a month before she announced her pregnancy, Barrymore attended the New York City Ballet Fall Gala wearing a slimming black lace Chanel ensemble. In our September issue, she told InStyle's Ariel Foxman, "I was an only child, and it was lonely. Some people love it and thrive on the independence, but I want my kids to have other kids around."

