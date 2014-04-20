Bump Watch! Drew Barrymore's Chic Maternity Style

Drew Barrymore is a pro when it comes to maternity style. The Hollywood star, who has grown up before our eyes, is getting ready to welcome baby number two, and is doing it in a way only Drew can: With a mix of casual but cool separates for day, chic nighttime ensembles and whimsical red carpet gowns.

So what is this seven-time InStyle cover girl doing to get ready for the baby? Last weekend she had a star-studded baby shower with all her closest friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and InStyle's May cover girl Cameron Diaz.

Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Olive. In our September 2013 issue, she told InStyle that she wanted Olive to have a sibling: "I was an only child, and it was lonely. Some people love it and thrive on the independence, but I want my kids to have other kids around."

In November, she announced that she and Kopelman are expecting their second child, and revealed at the December Beauty Inc. awards that it's a girl. "I am so proud to accept this in celebration of women," she said during her acceptance speech for Flower Beauty. "Including my daughter and my future daughter."

Throughout her pregnancy, we've been following the star's chic wardrobe picks. Click through our gallery to see Barrymore's best maternity looks!