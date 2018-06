Personalized Jewelry for Kate Middleton: What Designers Would Give the Duchess

"I love Kate's style because she's classic, modern, and not afraid to wear the same things over again. These two necklaces are designs she can wear everyday, with anything! This lion is from my new Little Cities collection I launched earlier this year, and I would pair it with a mini letter "g" to keep little Prince George close to her heart. But there's also nothing more classic than my Little Letters. I love the shape the lowercase "g" because it's so cute. I would pair that with a diamond mini crown."—Alex WooLeft: Little Cities Royal Lion in 14kt white gold with diamonds ($1,118) with Mini Addition Letter "g" in 14kt Yellow Gold ($148), alexwoo.com Right: Little Letter "g" in 14kt white gold with diamonds ($898) with Mini Addition Crown in 14kt yellow gold with diamond ($198), alexwoo.com