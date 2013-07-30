Personalized Jewelry for Kate Middleton: What Designers Would Give the Duchess

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Cheryl Brody Franklin
Jul 30, 2013 @ 4:02 pm

We're sure Kate Middleton is exploding with pride over her new little prince, so we asked some of our favorite jewelry designers known for their personalized pieces to create a customized gift for the Duchess to celebrate the birth of George Alexander Louis. Prince William, we hope you're reading this because we think all of these would be perfect additions to Kate's already enviable jewelry box. Click to see all of the personalized designs and where you can buy them with your own initials.

MORE:
Kate Middleton's Best Looks Ever
Kate Middleton’s Post-Pregnancy Wardrobe
The Fashion Industry Tweets for Royal Baby

1 of 14 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Sarah Chloe

"The Sarah Chloe stackable bangles perfectly complement Kate's classic style. They offer a fresh take on keepsake jewelry, allowing Kate, as a new mom, to personalize it with the names and initials of her husband and son."
-Zahava

Ella Adjustable bangle (left) and Ciela ID bangle (right) in yellow gold plated, $139 and $129, sarahchloe.com
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Jennifer Meyer

"I love my 18k gold and diamond letter necklaces. I wear one for each of my babies every day. This would make the perfect push gift for the Duchess of Cambridge and Baby George!"
—Jennifer Meyer

Diamond uppercase letter "G" necklace in 18k yellow gold, $1,800, barneys.com
3 of 14 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Jennifer Fisher

“I wanted to choose something to represent his birth with something that had a significant royal feel but with an updated modern edge. Kate is the epitome of modern royalty, and she is not afraid the express her own sense of personal style. Hence the new heart shield and the small pave "stud" (after all he is the newest most eligible bachelor in the world)!”
-Jennifer Fisher

Custom charm necklace with 14k yellow gold mini heart shield ($500), 14k yellow gold pave white diamond mini stud charm ($500) and 14k yellow gold 22” new mini round link chain ($480), jenniferfisherjewelry.com
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Albeit Jewelry

"G is actually one of my favorite pendants because the letter is just gorgeous in its form. It's the perfect little detail to finish off Kate Middleton's new mom look."
—Jenny Lu

Initial pendant in 14k gold, $350, albeitjewelry.com
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Dana Rebecca Designs

"The custom initial cuff is delicate and feminine, with just enough sparkle, and is something Kate can wear every day to remind her of her new baby: George of Cambridge."
—Dana Rebecca

Diamond custom initial cuff in 14k yellow gold, $1,650, danarebeccadesigns.com
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Alex Woo Jewelry

"I love Kate's style because she's classic, modern, and not afraid to wear the same things over again. These two necklaces are designs she can wear everyday, with anything! This lion is from my new Little Cities collection I launched earlier this year, and I would pair it with a mini letter "g" to keep little Prince George close to her heart. But there's also nothing more classic than my Little Letters. I love the shape the lowercase "g" because it's so cute. I would pair that with a diamond mini crown."
—Alex Woo

Left: Little Cities Royal Lion in 14kt white gold with diamonds ($1,118) with Mini Addition Letter "g" in 14kt Yellow Gold ($148), alexwoo.com


Right: Little Letter "g" in 14kt white gold with diamonds ($898) with Mini Addition Crown in 14kt yellow gold with diamond ($198), alexwoo.com
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Monica Rich Kosann

"I love the way this necklace looks on a new mom! It's modern, yet very sentimental with the baby feet in diamonds or sapphires. And all their baby information forever engraved!"
—Monica Rich Kosann

Baby feet necklace in 18k yellow gold with diamond accents, $4,375, shop.mrkstyle.com
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Ariel Gordon Jewelry

"This is the perfect little alphabet necklace to commemorate the birth of such a perfect little prince."
—Ariel Gordon

Alphabet necklace in 14k gold, $295, arielgordonjewelry.com
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Dalla Nonna Jewelry

"Kate's style is sweet, classic and understated (which we obviously love about her). And we know she loves to wear things made just for her, so we chose a piece that's versatile enough to wear every day but still one-of-a-kind. And with the calendar necklace marking Baby George Alexander Louis of Cambridge's birthday, she can keep that sweet baby and special day close to her heart wherever she goes.”
-Jess Bohrer and Becca Richards

Calendar necklace in sterling silver, $150, dallanonnajewelry.com
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Helen Ficalora

"My necklace for the royal mom would feature the baby's initials in diamonds with diamond spacers and a miniature golden crown all on a diamond chain. A simply elegant golden adornment for Kate with some sparkle like George Alexander Louis's eyes!"
-Helen Ficalora

Diamond pave alphabet charms in 14k gold ($550 each), diamond pave spacer charms in 14k gold ($495), mini crown charm in 14k gold ($375) and large diamond chain in 18k ($960), helenficalora.com helenficalora.com
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Jane Basch Jewelry Designs

"What can we say, this necklace just speaks for itself: the personalized crown is fit for Royalty! A mother can honor her little prince by celebrating his name in the crown charm around her neck."
-Jane Basch

Royal crown nameplate in sterling silver, $151.25, janebasch.com
Advertisement
12 of 14 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

ginette_ny

"We think this is a very regal necklace for the new prince". —ginette_ny

Small disc pendant in 14k gold, $650, bespokehomeshop.com
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Posh Mommy

"The duchess is royalty, but in many ways, she's just like every new mom. Our POSH Forever Loop is the most personal piece we make, and it will allow Kate to show off baby George's name and his birthstone (the ruby)."
-Ali Krebs

Birthstone Forever loop in silver, $140, poshmommyjewelry.com
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Zoë Chicco

"I chose my diamond initial shield necklace because the shape is strong and regal, which is well-suited to represent the Prince. The shield symbolizes protection which is appropriate for a new mother, while the tiny diamonds and bead chain give the piece a dainty feminine feel, which is perfect for Kate."
-Zoë Chicco

Pave shield initial disc necklace in 14k yellow gold, $1,680, zoechicco.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!