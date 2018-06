One of the best parts of following your favorite celebs on Instagram is getting a glimpse inside their everyday life—especially if they have kids. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson and Chrissy Teigen share their most intimate family moments from snuggling in bed to birthday parties.

Also irresistible? Any photo of Kardashian offspring! Kim's daughter North West and son Saint, plus Kourtney's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, corner the market on cuteness. Take a look at some of the sweetest pics of celebrity kids on Instagram in our gallery below.

VIDEO: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram