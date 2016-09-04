Cindy Crawford Posts Adorable Throwback Photo of Daughter Kaia Gerber 

Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber celebrated her 15th birthday yesterday and the supermodel mom couldn't have been prouder. Crawford took to Instagram to post the sweetest message about her "little girl," sharing an adorable aww-inducing throwback.

In the black and white photo, Crawford, in ripped jeans and a simple tee, has her arms around a young Gerber dressed in white and sitting on her lap. Gerber's light locks are playfully messy and swept off her face with a little barrette. Both beauties are smiling in the gorgeously captured moment.

Happy 15th birthday to my little girl! @KaiaGerber you make us so proud every day and we love you so much! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

Crawford captioned the lovely throwback, "Happy 15th birthday to my little girl!@KaiaGerber you make us so proud every day and we love you so much!"

Crawford, along with husband Rande Gerber and son Presley, recently hit the red carpet to support Gerber at the Los Angeles premiere of Sister Cities, marking the young model's first acting role. She still may be mommy's little girl, but it looks like birthday girl Gerber is growing up and ready to take on the world.