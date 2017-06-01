Cindy Crawford Looks Like Kaia Gerber's Twin in This #TBT Snap

It's a well-known fact that Cindy Crawford's fifteen-year-old daughter is her spitting image. Those brows! That flawless skin! What other gene pool could Kaia Gerber possibly come from? But, when the '90s icon posted a throwback snap of herself earlier today, we literally had to do a double take. This whole look-alike thing is getting extreme.

The capture depicts a Polariod from Paris, which Crawford described as "Very Unbearable Lightness of Being." In the photo, the mom of two wears a black bowler hat and a jacket that's left open in a most sexy Parisian manner. Her artfully disheveled tresses are the spitting image of Kaia's, and her perfectly arched brows and liquid brown eyes conjure her mini me. Truth be told, we almost lost this round of Is That Cindy or Kaia?

The mother-daughter duo doesn't only share physical beauty. Gerber—who's the face of Marc Jacobs' Daisy—has been candid about the way her mother's professional and respectful attitude has informed her own behavior on set. Gerber also inherited her famous mama's philanthropic tendencies.

At a Mother's Day brunch for the nonprofit Best Buddies, Gerber spilled: "I remember going to a children’s hospital with [my mom] and seeing her walk into these kids’ rooms, and seeing how happy they got made me realize that’s what I want to do.”

It doesn't get better than that, but—as a little bonus—it seems that Gerber also has mom's knack for making '90s style look timeless. Earlier today, the model posted a photo of herself wearing cut-off jeans, a black tank, and Doc-Martens-style boots. Unless, wait, we think that's Kaia?

