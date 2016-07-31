Ciara and Her Son Go on a Sweet Zoo Adventure

Ciara and her son Future Jr. had a wild time this weekend. The mother-son pair headed to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo yesterday, visiting its many inhabitants and even feeding a giraffe!

In addition to posting a sweet selfie with her young son that she captioned, "Happy Saturday!" the singer recorded all their animal adventures in a series of Snapchat videos. "To the zoo we go!" Ciara is heard exclaiming in one of the first snaps at the entrance of the zoo as the two embark on their quality family time.

ciara/Snapchat

Next, the proud mom is seen carrying Future, who turned 2 in May, while feeding a giant giraffe. The smiling beauty helps bring her skeptical son's hand to the giraffe's awaiting tongue. "You did it!" she congratulates him as he continues staring at the towering creature.

ciara/Snapchat

"Say 'hi porcupine!'" Ciara encourages in the next snap while before warning, "not too close, baby!" Future, clad in a t-shirt emblazoned with "T-REX" in all caps, helps feed a chicken and rubs a tortoise's shell before getting up close and personal with a pack of lemurs. "What do you call it?" Ciara asks her son. "A lemur," Future is heard responding as the furry primates scamper around them.

ciara/Snapchat

Earlier in the day, the adorable duo took a dog filter selfie video while playfully sticking out their tongues. In a shot of them holding hands, they showed off matching painted Seattle Seahawks logos that Ciara captioned with, "Go Hawks!" The 30-year-old tied the knot with star quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this month in a gorgeous ceremony in England.

ciara/Snapchat

ciara/Snapchat

