Chrissy Teigen Shares the Sweetest Snaps of Baby Luna and Her "Best Bud"

If we could spend a day hanging out at any celebrity's home, it might have to be Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's. Yesterday, Teigen documented the family's fun-filled night on Snapchat, including some amazingly cute pics of Luna lounging with the family pup—we only wish we could have been there!

Teigen and Legend know how to have a good time—even when they're just hanging at home—and Teigen's Snapchats prove it. Yesterday, she shared several candid pics of baby Luna and Pippa, one of the family's three bulldogs. Teigen and Legend's daughter is wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants, and the best buds look happy as can be as they roll around on the carpet together.

chrissyteigen / snapchat

Those weren't the only adorable antics the family got up to, though. Later, Teigen brought a little red wagon inside and proceeded to give everyone (including Pippa) rides around the kitchen. The 30-year-old mom is rocking a plain T-shirt and jeans as her hubby pulls her around the kitchen. She then returns the favor, giving Legend a ride, as well.

chrissyteigen / snapchat

chrissyteigen / snapchat

Seriously, could this family be any cuter?