Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Sweet Pic of John Legend and Luna

Chrissy Teigen has proved yet again that her family is simply the sweetest. Yesterday, she shared a picture of husband John Legend with their daughter, Luna—all we can say is prepare for yourself for some awwws.

The 30-year-old model posted the adorable family pic to Instagram last night. In the shot, Legend is sitting in a chair with Luna on his lap. It looks like he's fresh out the shower, and little Luna, wrapped up in a pink onesie, is oh-so-happy to be in her dad's arms. She's staring up lovingly at him and melting our hearts in the way only a baby can.

Teigen got the same vibes, captioning the image with, "She is innnnnn love!"

She is innnnnn love! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

This isn't the first time that Teigen has swooned over the amazing bond between her husband and daughter. On Father's Day, she posted a pic of Luna in a onesie that read "Happy Father's Day Daddy," and she explained what a wonderful father Legend has been since the day Luna was born.

"It makes me so happy to see so much of you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you," Teigen wrote. "She will never look at anyone - anyone - the way she looks at you."

Every time we think this family can't get any cuter, they manage to outdo themselves—and we can't get enough!