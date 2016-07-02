See Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Make Her Music Video Debut

Little Luna Simone is a born star—after all, how many people can claim they made their first music video debut before they were even 3 months old? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter did just that, appearing with her hot momma in Fergie's latest music video.

Fergie released the video for her song "M.I.L.F. $" yesterday, and its star-studded cast included 30-year-old model Teigen and her daughter Luna alongside big-name celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Ciara. In the video's opening scene, Teigen is sitting on a bench in the "MILF" neighborhood breastfeeding Luna. For her role as a sexy mom, Teigen is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that's covered in pink and blue flowers, as well as a matching yellow headband. Her ombre hair is perfectly curled, and she's rocking a fierce cat-eye and light pink lip.

Though her cameo is short, little Luna nailed her role, if we do say so ourselves. It should come as no surprise that the baby is comfortable in front of the camera, though—Teigen and Legend post regular pictures of their little angel, both on Instagram and Snapchat, and she's a natural when it comes to working the camera. In fact, Luna often steals the spotlight from her parents. She's just that cute!

We can't wait to see what other projects Luna will star in as she grows up!