Chrissy Teigen's 11 Cutest Mom Moments with Luna Will Make You Squeal with Delight

Chrissy Teigen wears a lot of hats—model, cookbook author, queen of Twitter—but our personal fave is her role as a mom. Not only does her 1-year-old daughter Luna look like the perfect mix of Teigen and dad John Legend, but she is already taking after her hilarious parents.

From dancing along to Teigen’s “raps” to mocking her dad’s vision when he’s not wearing contacts, Luna is already a legend. Keep scrolling for her cutest moments with mom Chrissy Teigen. We dare you not to give her an immediate Instagram follow (if you haven’t already).

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments

As for us, we’re just waiting until little Luna has an adorable account of her own.