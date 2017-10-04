Chrissy Teigen's 11 Cutest Mom Moments with Luna Will Make You Squeal with Delight

chrissyteigen / Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Oct 04, 2017

Chrissy Teigen wears a lot of hats—model, cookbook author, queen of Twitter—but our personal fave is her role as a mom. Not only does her 1-year-old daughter Luna look like the perfect mix of Teigen and dad John Legend, but she is already taking after her hilarious parents.

From dancing along to Teigen’s “raps” to mocking her dad’s vision when he’s not wearing contacts, Luna is already a legend. Keep scrolling for her cutest moments with mom Chrissy Teigen. We dare you not to give her an immediate Instagram follow (if you haven’t already).

As for us, we’re just waiting until little Luna has an adorable account of her own.

1 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When she dressed Luna in not one but eight Halloween costumes

Teigen was so excited about her daughter's first Halloween that she put on a full-fledged fashion show of costumes.

2 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When she got baby Luna to mock her dad

Luna is only a year old, but she's already taking after mom by making fun of her dad, John Legend. "Chrissy has her doing this thing called 'daddy eyes,'" Legend told E! News. "[It started] because one day, I didn't have my contacts on, and I was squinting around the house. Luna started mocking my eyes. So Chrissy started calling it 'daddy eyes.'" Amazing.

3 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When Luna threw out the first pitch

The proud Seattle native brought her daughter along to throw the first pitch at a Mariners game (and steal some bubble gum in the process).

4 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When she rapped a children's book to Luna

Luna's so cool, she doesn't have her books read to her: She has them rapped.

5 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When she took Luna to Italy where her love story with John began

Italy's Lake Como is a very special place for Chrissy and John. They fell in love there, filmed the "All of Me" music video there, and even got married there four years ago. So when the couple brought baby Luna back to the place "where it all began," we were obviously swooning.

6 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When she proved that having a baby doesn't make you less fun

Chrissy Teigen does not buy in to the belief that having a baby makes your life boring. “We still do really fun things and get to travel and she’s just our little sidekick now. She’s our new plus one,” Teigen told E! News.

7 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When Luna caused a major wardrobe malfunction

“If anyone sees a photo floating around of me with my entire cleavage hanging out, sitting in the middle of a square in Venice, it’s because Luna broke both of my buttons—ripped them off and threw them to the side,” she joked to People. “I feel like I haven’t gotten the chance to explain. Kids don’t care. That’s why you have to laugh all of that stuff off because you never know what you’re getting into.”

8 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When she brought Luna to a John Legend concert

"All eyes on dada," Teigen captioned this adorable video of her 1-year-old at dad's concert.

9 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When they pulled off the most fab coordinating outfits

Yup, Chrissy's printed green jumpsuit and coral lip totally coordinates with Luna's pink dress and matching bow. Mother-daughter duos who wear hair accessories together slay together.

10 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When Luna's Christmas present was really for Chrissy

"We are all pretending this is for Luna," the star joked alongside this photo of her opening up Hatchimals on Christmas morning.

11 of 11 chrissyteigen / Instagram

When Chrissy gushed about wanting more kids

"I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family," she told E! News of wanting more little Legends.

