Chic Must-Have Pajama Sets for Spring

Courtesy (3)
You spend every night in them, (and sometimes the better part of a weekend morning), so why shouldn’t pajamas make you feel as good as the rest of the clothes in your wardrobe do? No longer borrowed from “his” closet, the perfect PJ sets are menswear style but in prints and colors you will love. The simplicity of a solid with contrast piping is a classicand my personal favorite. You can also have them monogrammed to really make them your own. They are small and packable for travel, or for staying put for a rainy day Netflix binge. Even though they aren’t form fitting, these sets can feel very feminine especially in the spring version “short” sets. Some menswear style PJ tops even double as shirts during the day with a pair of skinny jeans and flat leather sandals. If you want something a little barer, try a sleeveless tank version with menswear style shorts or even a cotton romper.

Ready to update your sleepwear wardrobe? We found 16 ultra-chic sleep sets, each of which will have you sleeping in style. Click to thumb through our favorite finds.

1 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

Rayon, $25; hm.com
2 of 16 Courtesy

ThreeJNYC

$114; threejnyc.com
3 of 16 Courtesy

Equipment

Silk, $390; net-a-porter.com
4 of 16 Courtesy

Journelle

Silk, $140; journelle.com
5 of 16 Courtesy

ThreeJNYC

Silk, $260; threejnyc.com
6 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

Cotton, $35; hm.com
7 of 16 Courtesy

J. Crew

Cotton, $65; jcrew.com
8 of 16 Courtesy

Equipment

Silk, $245; net-a-porter.com
9 of 16 Courtesy

Olivia von Halle

Silk, $455; net-a-porter.com
10 of 16 Courtesy

Eberjey

Silk, $98; journelle.com
11 of 16 Courtesy

Cosabella

Pima cotton and modal, $122; cosabella.com
12 of 16 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Silk and cotton blend, $195; toryburch.com
13 of 16 Courtesy

Topshop

Polyester, $52; topshop.com
14 of 16 Courtesy

ThreeJNYC

Silk, $260; threejnyc.com
15 of 16 Courtesy

Nautica

Woven oxford, $68; lordandtaylor.com
16 of 16 Courtesy

Topshop

Viscose and elastane, $56; topshop.com

