Chic Must-Have Pajama Sets for Spring

You spend every night in them, (and sometimes the better part of a weekend morning), so why shouldn’t pajamas make you feel as good as the rest of the clothes in your wardrobe do? No longer borrowed from “his” closet, the perfect PJ sets are menswear style but in prints and colors you will love. The simplicity of a solid with contrast piping is a classic—and my personal favorite. You can also have them monogrammed to really make them your own. They are small and packable for travel, or for staying put for a rainy day Netflix binge. Even though they aren’t form fitting, these sets can feel very feminine especially in the spring version “short” sets. Some menswear style PJ tops even double as shirts during the day with a pair of skinny jeans and flat leather sandals. If you want something a little barer, try a sleeveless tank version with menswear style shorts or even a cotton romper.

Ready to update your sleepwear wardrobe? We found 16 ultra-chic sleep sets, each of which will have you sleeping in style. Click to thumb through our favorite finds.