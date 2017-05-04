Seriously Chic Mother's Day Gifts You Need to Snag

Courtesy
Kim Duong (Text) and Ruthie Friedlander (Market)
May 04, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Get your mama something nice this Mother’s Day. And by nice, we don’t mean grin-and-thank-you kind of nice. We mean jaw-drop, how-did-you-know?! kind of nice. A gift that’s not only useful but also thoughtful and utterly chic (you know, as opposed to a dinky space-waster of a gift she keeps on her dresser because she doesn’t know what else to do with it—we’re looking at you, Ceramic Cat Figurine circa Mother’s Day 2K15).

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Cutest Mom Moments

 

At a loss? Don’t fret. Below, you’ll find a gift guide curated with mothers in mind. From an ornate iPhone case to gold earrings perfect for any occasion, scroll through and shop seriously chic gifts for your mom.

1 of 10 Courtesy

dolce & gabbana iPhone case

$745 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

DAVID YURMAN 18K ROSE GOLD DROP EARRINGS

$1,900 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

BYREDO PARFUM SET

$110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

SUNDAY SOMEWHERE SUNGLASSES

$290 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

CHARLOTTE TILBURY COSMETICS CASE

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

SOPHIA WEBSTER SANDALS

$325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

equipment pajama set

$295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

THE ROW BAG

$990 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

SENSI STUDIO HAT

$295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

THIS WORKS SLEEP SET

$130 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!