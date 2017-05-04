Seriously Chic Mother's Day Gifts You Need to Snag

Get your mama something nice this Mother’s Day. And by nice, we don’t mean grin-and-thank-you kind of nice. We mean jaw-drop, how-did-you-know?! kind of nice. A gift that’s not only useful but also thoughtful and utterly chic (you know, as opposed to a dinky space-waster of a gift she keeps on her dresser because she doesn’t know what else to do with it—we’re looking at you, Ceramic Cat Figurine circa Mother’s Day 2K15).

At a loss? Don’t fret. Below, you’ll find a gift guide curated with mothers in mind. From an ornate iPhone case to gold earrings perfect for any occasion, scroll through and shop seriously chic gifts for your mom.