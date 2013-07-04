14 Stylish Gifts Fit For the Royal Baby and More Mini Celebrities

InStyle Staff
Jul 04, 2013 @ 10:00 am

It's a big summer for giving birth: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter North, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced the arrival of baby boy Ace, and the most anticipated of all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's little one will make his/her debut sometime this month. Not surprisingly, according to BabyCenter, more babies are born in September, August, and July than any other months—so chances are, you know someone who's expecting. Shop our favorite gifts for summer babies (any of which we'd happily gift to the Duke and Duchess) and earn the title of "best gifter ever" at your next shower.

Makié Socks

Add a little bit of luxury to baby's top drawer with this designer Japanese brand. Pile cotton, $10 each; makieclothier.com.
Oeuf Garland Decor

Subdued but saturated colors are the perfect accent for a boy's or girl's room. Baby alpaca, $64; oeufnyc.com.
H&M Overalls

On the spectrum of boys' clothing, these overalls fall into the "absolutely adorable" area. Cotton, $15; hm.com for stores.
Jellycat Stuffed Animals

A favorite of kids everywhere, Jellycat animals last...and last...and last, creating a take-it-everywhere BFF. Polyester, $175, barneys.com.
Gap One-Piece

Chambray and a spray of mini stars upgrade this cotton romper instantly. Cotton, $25; gap.com.
Nesta's Nest Multi-Purpose Bassinet

Structured wool begins its life as a cozy place for baby, but turns into minimalist storage once he's moved on to the crib. Wool felt, price upon request; nestasnest.com.
Nature Baby® for J.Crew Onesie

Soft, breathable, and perfect for summer's warmest months. Organic cotton, $25; jcrew.com.
Makié Bibs

Gorgeous prints are unisex enough for a boy or a girl. Cotton, $15 each; makieclothier.com.
Geminola Vintage Dress

Every little girl needs a one-of-a-kind piece-special enough to pass on to her own daughter. Cotton, $200; geminola.com.
Salt-Water® for J.Crew Sandals

A cushioned sole withstands a summer's worth of playground romps. Waterproof leather with molded rubber sole, $34 each; jcrew.com.
Zara Dress

A little ruffle adds just the right dose of frill to a cotton A-line dress. Cotton and polyester, $40; zara.com.
Uniqlo Tanks

Tiny tanks are compact enough to stash easily in the diaper bag as outfit back-up. Cotton, $10 for set of three; uniqlo.com.
Serena & Lily Storage Basket

Keep toys, clothing, and more at bay with storage that works with every room in the house. Natural fiber and recycled plastic, $68; serenaandlily.com.
Zara Slip-On Plimsolls

Mini-me slip-ons will make him just as stylish as Dad. Cotton and polyester, $30; zara.com.

