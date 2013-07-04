14 Stylish Gifts Fit For the Royal Baby and More Mini Celebrities

It's a big summer for giving birth: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter North, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced the arrival of baby boy Ace, and the most anticipated of all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's little one will make his/her debut sometime this month. Not surprisingly, according to BabyCenter, more babies are born in September, August, and July than any other months—so chances are, you know someone who's expecting. Shop our favorite gifts for summer babies (any of which we'd happily gift to the Duke and Duchess) and earn the title of "best gifter ever" at your next shower.

