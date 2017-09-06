15 Celebrity Parents Who Opted for Surrogacy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Isabel Jones
Sep 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

News broke in June that after much public speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child together. And on Wednesday, People confirmed that the surrogate is pregnant—and that little North and Saint will soon have a new sibling.

Though not an uncommon decision among Hollywood couples, it’s rare that such a choice is publicized as majorly as Kimye’s. Fertility problems are more or less glossed over in the public eye, although so many people (famous or not) deal with them throughout their lives.

Here’s to Kim, Kanye, and baby No. 3!

Scroll down below to find out which other celebrities have opted to have a baby via surrogate.

1 of 7 Michael Buckner/Getty

Tyra Banks and Eric Asla

Early last year, Tyra Banks (master of the smize) and her photographer boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed their son, Yorks Banks Asla, via gestational surrogate.

“As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone,” Banks shared in York’s Instagram birth announcement.

2 of 7 Jemal Countess/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The Sex and the City alum and her actor husband welcomed their second and third children, twin girls Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge, via surrogate in June 2008. 

3 of 7 Michael Kovac/Getty

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman

Banks and her husband, Max Handelman, welcomed two children via surrogate: Felix, 6, and Magnus, 4. "Once my focus became the baby and not the pregnancy, it was a very easy decision," the actress told Women's Health of embracing surrogacy. 

4 of 7 Todd Williamson/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The Australian couple's second child together was welcomed through a surrogate in December 2010. "I suppose my maternal instincts and drive has always been there since I was little ... and that's a huge driving force of who I am, which is why I probably played it out in so many different ways. I am a mother because I love being a mother," Kidman told CNN in February. 

5 of 7 Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Lucy Liu

In August 2015, Liu introduced her Instagram followers to the "new little man" in her life—a baby boy named Rockwell Lloyd. “It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn’t know when I was going to be able to stop,” Liu told People of her decision to use a surrogate. “I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great.”

6 of 7 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower

The celebrated actor and his wife of 20 years welcomed their second child together, Helen Grace, using a gestational surrogate in 2011. Aaron and Elliot De Niro, the actor's twin sons with former girlfriend Toukie Smith, were also born via surrogate back in 1995. 

7 of 7 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

NPH and his chef hubby's ultra-photogenic twins, Gideon and Harper, were birthed by a surrogate in October 2010. One of the twins is biologically Harris's, and the other Burtka's, though neither parent knows which

