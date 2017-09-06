15 Celebrity Parents Who Opted for Surrogacy

News broke in June that after much public speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child together. And on Wednesday, People confirmed that the surrogate is pregnant—and that little North and Saint will soon have a new sibling.

Though not an uncommon decision among Hollywood couples, it’s rare that such a choice is publicized as majorly as Kimye’s. Fertility problems are more or less glossed over in the public eye, although so many people (famous or not) deal with them throughout their lives.

Here’s to Kim, Kanye, and baby No. 3!

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hired a Surrogate to Carry Their Third Baby

