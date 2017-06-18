13 Celebrity Parents of Twins

You know what they say about twins: twice as nice! Double the fun! Two is better than one! And these celebrity parents know it, as moms and dads to twins, both of the fraternal and identical variety.

Having twins, as Beyoncé and Jay Z are just now finding out (mazel tov to the newly expanded family!), can be tough with double the work of just one new baby. New parents George and Amal Clooney, who welcomed twins—a girl named Ella and a boy named Alexander—on June 6, also have a lot on their plates!

But with double the work comes double the reward, fun, and irresistible baby love. Plus, there's all the adorable matching outfits as they grow up together. Who doesn't love a set of matching onesies?!

From Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's spirited 6-year-olds, Harper and Gideon, to Jennifer Lopez's carbon copy 8-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son (he looks exactly like his dad, Marc Anthony!), there's no shortage of twinning inspiration from your favorite Hollywood stars.

Scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite famous moms and dads of twins.