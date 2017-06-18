13 Celebrity Parents of Twins

Jane Asher
Jun 17, 2017 @ 11:30 pm

You know what they say about twins: twice as nice! Double the fun! Two is better than one! And these celebrity parents know it, as moms and dads to twins, both of the fraternal and identical variety.

Having twins, as Beyoncé and Jay Z are just now finding out (mazel tov to the newly expanded family!), can be tough with double the work of just one new baby. New parents George and Amal Clooney, who welcomed twins—a girl named Ella and a boy named Alexander—on June 6, also have a lot on their plates!

But with double the work comes double the reward, fun, and irresistible baby love. Plus, there's all the adorable matching outfits as they grow up together. Who doesn't love a set of matching onesies?!

From Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's spirited 6-year-olds, Harper and Gideon, to Jennifer Lopez's carbon copy 8-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son (he looks exactly like his dad, Marc Anthony!), there's no shortage of twinning inspiration from your favorite Hollywood stars.

Scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite famous moms and dads of twins.

George and Amal Clooney

The couple became first-time parents by welcoming twins on June 6, 2017—a girl named Ella and a boy named Alexander. "Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” their rep told People.

Madonna

In Feb. 2017, Madonna adopted two 4-year-old girls from Malawi. The twins will join the pop icon's other children: Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, David, 11, and Mercy James, 10. 

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

SJP and Broderick became second-time parents, their oldest son James Wilkie was born in 2002, to twin girls, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, via surrogate in the summer of 2009. 

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

J. Lo and her ex-husband have two children together, 8-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, who grace the songstress's Instagram feed on a regular basis. 

Celine Dion and René Angélil

Dion and her late husband welcomed their sons, Eddy and Nelson, back in 2010. 

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Roberts and Moder tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2002 and welcomed their boy-girl twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, two years later. The now-12-year-olds have a younger brother, 9-year-old Henry. 

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Carey loves to Instagram her 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and her friendly ex-husband is often included in the fun family time. Kudos to their co-parenting!

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

Bowen and her husband have been married for over 12 years, and have three children together: 9-year-old Oliver and 7-year-old twins John and Gustav.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s twins, Knox and Vivienne, were born on Jul. 12, 2008 and made their big debut on the cover of People soon after. 

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Everyone's favorite couple welcomed Harper and Gideon via surrogate on Oct. 12, 2010. The twins make plenty of adorable appearances on their dads' Instagram feeds

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

The couple welcomed twin sons, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio on Nov. 27, 2014. What a way to kick off the holiday season in the Perego-Saldana house!

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

The stunning couple have two children together, 8-year-old girls Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip.

