22 Celebrities' Instagrams from Their Kids’ First Days of School—Warning: All the Feels

christiebrinkley / Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Sep 15, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

It’s already that time of year again: The summer is winding down, the temperatures are cooling off, and the kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s hard to resist the photo op of your kids’ first day back to school, and when these celebrity parents aren’t in front of the cameras, they’re snapping away on their children’s first day just like you.

From preschool to college, the first day of school can be exciting, nostalgic, and even tear-jerking. While Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, look happy as clams on college moving day (above), there must have been a few sniffles mixed in with those smiles.

Keep scrolling for celebs’ best back to school 'grams from autumns past and present, because sadly, the summer can’t last forever.

1 of 22 Lucy Liu / Instagram

Lucy Liu

For her 2-year-old son Rockwell's first day of school ever, proud mama Liu celebrated with a pic on Instagram. She simply captioned the photo, "Boss." Can't argue with that. 

2 of 22 jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

The superstar mama couldn't help but get nostalgic when she saw her twins off on their first day of school. "So proud of my babies... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love," J.Lo captioned her post.

3 of 22 kensingtonroyal/Twitter

Prince William and Duchess Kate 

Kensington Palace shared the sweetest photo of Prince William and Prince George on the 4-year-old's first day of school. "The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received," the palace's post read. 

4 of 22 sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker

"Annual first day of school photo. One of these little ladies started school today. The other little lady wanted to walk her sister.  Hope all those who start school this week have wonderful first days at school," SJP captioned this 'gram.

5 of 22 kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa

Ripa couldn't believe that her 14-year-old son Joaquin was starting high school. "How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???" she joked.

6 of 22 eltonjohn/Instagram

Elton John

"Warms my heart," John wrote alongside this photo of his boys Zachary and Elijah in matching uniforms.

7 of 22 reesewitherspoon / Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"Waiting for the bus with brother," Witherspoon captioned this sweet snap of her boys.

8 of 22 nph / Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

The actor's twins looked beyond ready for their first day of kindergarten.

9 of 22 torispelling / Instagram

Tori Spelling

"#MamaBear officially has all 4 Cubs in school today. Empty cave at home," Spelling wrote about this adorable snap.

10 of 22 cash_warren / Instagram

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"Big things happening today for the two tiny occupants of Casa de Warren. Good luck!!' Warren wrote alongside this photo of daughters Honor and Haven.

11 of 22 busyphilipps / Instagram

Busy Philipps

"Someone was NOT feeling the back to school vibe today," Philipps captioned this hilarious photo of her daughter.

12 of 22 christiebrinkley / Instagram

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkely-Cook looked just like the twinning emoji in matching denim overalls while moving Sailor into college.

13 of 22 rebeccaromijn / Instagram

Rebecca Romijn

"Hallelujah 1st day of school! See ya suckas!" Romijn joked alongside this photo of her girls.

14 of 22 joshbkelley / Instagram

Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl

"My 1st baby's 1st day of 2nd grade!!!!" Kelley captioned this sweet photo of daughter Naleigh.

15 of 22 jamielynnspears / Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears shared an adorable 'gram of her daughter Maddie heading to her first day of third grade.

16 of 22 melissajoanhart / Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart

The actress was so excited to share a photo of her "bus stop boys" on their first day back at school.

17 of 22 misslivalittle / Instagram

Liv Tyler

"Legs for miles!!! My beautiful Milo starts school today!!!" Tyler wrote alongside this 'gram of her eldest son.

18 of 22 ciara / Instagram

Ciara

"Future Zahir's 1st Day Of School! #ProudMomma," the now-mom of two captioned this adorable photo of her first-born in double denim.

19 of 22 mollybsims / Instagram

Molly Sims

"It’s that time of the year again & Brooksie is headed to #preschool!" she wrote with this adorable snap of her son headed to his first day.

20 of 22 mstinalawson / Instagram

Tina Knowles

"My handsome grandson about to go to his new Jr High School it seems like it was just yesterday when he came into this world and changed all of our (family's) lives," proud grandma Tina wrote alongside this photo of her with Solange's son, Daniel Julez, and his sister, Saniya.

21 of 22 candacecbure / Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure

"First day of school. These pics never get old," the Fuller House star captioned this photo of her kids looking all grown up.

22 of 22 iamjhud / Instagram

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson shared a sweet photo collage of her son David Daniel Otunga Jr. heading back to school.

