22 Celebrities' Instagrams from Their Kids’ First Days of School—Warning: All the Feels

It’s already that time of year again: The summer is winding down, the temperatures are cooling off, and the kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s hard to resist the photo op of your kids’ first day back to school, and when these celebrity parents aren’t in front of the cameras, they’re snapping away on their children’s first day just like you.

From preschool to college, the first day of school can be exciting, nostalgic, and even tear-jerking. While Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, look happy as clams on college moving day (above), there must have been a few sniffles mixed in with those smiles.

VIDEO: J.Lo and A-Rod Visit a School Together in the Dominican Republic

Keep scrolling for celebs’ best back to school 'grams from autumns past and present, because sadly, the summer can’t last forever.