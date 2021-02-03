These Are the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2021

By InStyle Staff
Feb 03, 2021 @ 4:13 pm
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Get ready to meet some very cute new additions.

Last year's moms-to-be are quickly becoming new moms and sharing their little ones with the world via social media, cute black-and-white photos, and sweet messages for followers, friends, and family alike.

Expect some big news in 2021, including a new royal baby from Princess Eugenie, Disney royalty Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and a few surprises, too.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

One of 2021's first baby announcements, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund welcomed a son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund"

Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenny Slate and her fiancé, Ben Shattuck, welcomed a daughter, Ida Lupine, in early February. 

"Motherhood is the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me," she said. "I feel really lucky."

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

Credit: David Crotty / Contributor

Even though the Riverdale star and MLB player have divorced, a source tells E! News that, "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled."

The new parents welcomed a baby boy in late January, though they didn't reveal his name.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

January 21 was a big day for Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon. In her announcement, Rowland did the math and let the world know that she and her husband welcomed a son, Noah Jon.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us," Roland wrote on Instagram. "We are truly grateful."

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson

"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-20," Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr captioned her daughter Bowie Ella's social media debut on January 13. "This journey with Brad and [his daughter], Lexi, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

