Cate Blanchett's Maternity Style

October 1

Who says a maternity wardrobe can't be avant-garde? Certainly not Cate Blanchett. The Oscar winner awaited her third son, Ignatius Martin Upton, in designs from Jil Sander, Rodarte and Balenciaga, all accessorized with her natural glow. "You know all the people walking around with enormous smiles, and you think, That's the smile of someone who's just had great sex?" she once told In Style. "Well, it's also the pregnancy smile."



The rumors started flying when Blanchett walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Elizabeth: The Golden Age in a roomy Missoni caftan.