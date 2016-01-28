It's Camila Alves's Birthday! Celebrate by Checking Out Her Cutest Family Photos

Happy birthday to Brazilian beauty, Camila Alves, who turns 34 today! In addition to being a model and busy mom to three, Alves is co-owner of a successful handbag company, Muxo and applies what she's learned as a parent to building her business. “Being a mother made me more patient, for sure,” she said. “You start paying attention more to the important details. So the ones that don’t really matter, you kind of let it go.”

RELATED: Camila Alves Reveals How Her Brazilian Heritage Has Helped Her Succeed

This multitasking mom documents the quality time that she spends with her little ones and husband Matthew McConaughey on Instagram. From adorable family photos to sweet napping shots, this star couple finds time to do it all. In honor of her special day, check out Alves's cutest family photos.