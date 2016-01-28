It's Camila Alves's Birthday! Celebrate by Checking Out Her Cutest Family Photos

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Olivia Bahou
Jan 28, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday to Brazilian beauty, Camila Alves, who turns 34 today! In addition to being a model and busy mom to three, Alves is co-owner of a successful handbag company, Muxo and applies what she's learned as a parent to building her business. “Being a mother made me more patient, for sure,” she said. “You start paying attention more to the important details. So the ones that don’t really matter, you kind of let it go.”

RELATED: Camila Alves Reveals How Her Brazilian Heritage Has Helped Her Succeed

This multitasking mom documents the quality time that she spends with her little ones and husband Matthew McConaughey on Instagram. From adorable family photos to sweet napping shots, this star couple finds time to do it all. In honor of her special day, check out Alves's cutest family photos.

1 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Nap time

Alves posted this adorable shot of her son Livingston taking a nap with his pups.

2 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Butterfly whisperer

Her sweet daughter Vida is truly a butterfly girl in this photo with a monarch resting on her shirt.

3 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Vacay babes

On a visit to Cambodia, Alves's children Levi, Vida and Livingston are intent on checking out a floating village.

4 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Family Philanthropy

The model had her tots in tow with hubby Matthew McConaughey to deliver Meals on Wheels to elders in need.

5 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Mom's Big Day

The whole family came to the courthouse to see Alves become an American citizen.

6 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Family Fun

The model mom posted this shot of her clan on Mother's Day, calling motherhood "the hardest job in the world, but the most rewarding!"

7 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Mommy moments

Alves posted this sweet shot from the Spring 2015 Momazine.

8 of 8 Instagram at iamcamilaalves

Natural Beauty

Happy birthday, Camila!

