Blue Ivy Carter's Cutest Instagram Photos

Unlike most kids her age, the First Daughter of hip-hop royalty Beyoncé and Jay Z, Blue Ivy, has certainly accomplished many things in her young life—from playing MJ to mom Bey's Janet Jackson on Halloween and rocking a studded namesake moto jacket (we want one!) to dancing at Aunt Solange's wedding and exploring Cambodia with her famous parents. Among her big moments: striking a fierce pose in a glam rose gold gown alongside her mother at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (above).

Ahead, get an inside look at the stylish tyke's enviable life with a roundup of her sweetest snapshots from social media.