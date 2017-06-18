Blue Ivy Carter's Cutest Instagram Photos

beyonce/Instagram
Grace Gavilanes
Jun 17, 2017 @ 11:00 pm

Unlike most kids her age, the First Daughter of hip-hop royalty Beyoncé and Jay Z, Blue Ivy, has certainly accomplished many things in her young life—from playing MJ to mom Bey's Janet Jackson on Halloween and rocking a studded namesake moto jacket (we want one!) to dancing at Aunt Solange's wedding and exploring Cambodia with her famous parents. Among her big moments: striking a fierce pose in a glam rose gold gown alongside her mother at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (above).

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Twins 

 

Ahead, get an inside look at the stylish tyke's enviable life with a roundup of her sweetest snapshots from social media.

1 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Barbie and Ken—and Blue Makes Three!

For Halloween 2016, Blue joined her parents for an epic family-group costume.

2 of 25 beyonce/instagram

Matching in Gucci

During the European leg of Beyoncé's Formation tour, Blue Ivy and her mom strike a series of poses in matching Gucci dresses in front of the Eiffel Tower, holding hands, jumping in the air, and blowing kisses.

3 of 25 saintrecords/instagram

Sassy Pose

In a 'gram by Aunt Solange, little Blue lets her inner diva free and adds a pair of chic Ray-Ban sunnies to her pink ensemble that she holds sassily on her face. "(Ps: She does her OWN photo edits/selections...as she should) #proudauntie," Solange wrote.

4 of 25 Beyonce.com

Spring Tea Party

Blue wore a hot-pink dress for a spring tea party with Beyoncé and Solange. She accessorized with the help of some Easter graphics, including a flower crown and bunny ears.

5 of 25 beyonce/instagram

Mini Makeup Artist

Beyoncé posted a photo of Blue Ivy getting into her mom's impressive selection of lip colors and other makeup. Blue swipes on a bright magenta hue, which pairs nicely with the series of rhinestones across her forehead and the floating liner in her crease.

6 of 25 Instagram/@beyonce

Matching Flower Crowns

Bey and Blue Ivy are twinning with matching flower crowns on their Amalfi Coast vacation.

7 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

A Sweet Display of Affection

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy share a sweet kiss.

8 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Dance, Dance

The adorable tot dances with aunt Solange at the artist's wedding in 2014.

9 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Out and About

While taking a stroll, Bey and Blue are caught in a candid moment.
10 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Time for Dress Up!

Blue and Beyoncé spend time together before getting glam.

11 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Blue Ivy Walks in Heels

Pint-size fashionista-in-the-making? This photo of Blue trying on Bey's heels makes us think yes!
12 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Blue Ivy Shies Away from the Camera

The adorable tyke hides her face while showing off her toes.
13 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

High Jumps with Bey and Jay

Blue jumps high with a little help from her parents.
14 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

A Halloween to Remember

Peep that white glove! Blue plays MJ to Bey's Janet Jackson for Halloween 2014.

15 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Blue Ivy Opts for Edgy

Blue steps up her fashion game dressed in a custom moto jacket and floral Doc Martens.
16 of 25 beyonce/Instagram

Bey and Blue Snap a Candid

The ladies of the Carter clan show off their natural beauty in this striking black-and-white photo.
17 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Like Mother, Like Daughter 

The youngest of the Carter clan is starting to majorly take after mom and dad in the looks department. So sweet!

18 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Hearts for Adventure

Blue Ivy played lookout, while Queen Bey resumed her usual alpha-female role. This time around, as captain of the ship—rather than queen.

19 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Girl Time in the Pool

What better way to spend the afternoon? Simply serene.

20 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

All Dressed Up

Blue Ivy and her mom sharing a sweet moment and a laugh.

21 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Cuddle Time with Mom

Snuggling up to mom during a walk on the beach, Blue Ivy looks absolutely content. 

22 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Flower Girl

Blue Ivy and Beyonce both chose boho-chic looks for this sunny outdoor outing. 

23 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Queen Bey and Her Mini Me

The mother-daughter duo cozied up for a buzz-worthy, silly selfie.

24 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Three Generations

Beyonce's Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her younger self when shown side-by-side in this photo collage. 

25 of 25 Instagram/Beyonce

Fashionistas

In matching shades and with sassy expressions, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé are quite the combo.

