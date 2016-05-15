Blue Ivy Attends Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin's Birthday Party

instagram / gwynethpaltrow
Michelle Guerrere
May 15, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

When your mom is cookbook author, beauty brand mogul, and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, there's no denying that your birthday is going to be an affair to remember. But when you throw in an appearance by Beyoncé's adorable daughter Blue Ivy, your celebration becomes an Internet sensation. Such is the case for Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin's 12th birthday party yesterday, which appeared to be a sleepover with a festive morning brunch.

Paltrow shared a snap on social media of her goddaughter Blue Ivy with Apple and a few other friends amidst a room filled with pillows and coverlets captioned: "Birthday brunch squad #godsistersandbesties." We're glad to see Blue Ivy took some time away from twinning with her famous mom in custom Gucci to find some time to party.

Here she is 10 years ago today on what was her second birthday. Happy birthday, Apple Martin, great love of my life #🍎

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

🍋❤️

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

#superbowl50 jacket game

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

