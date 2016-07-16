Blake Lively Rocks Cutouts and Suspender Details in Daring Maternity Look

It's not just Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian taking pregnancy fashion risks! Blake Lively took her flawless maternity style to a whole new level Friday as she stepped out in a floral number that flaunted skin revealing cutouts. The expectant mom was all smiles while leaving her hotel in New York City, where she's busy promoting her latest film Café Society.

The ornate black and white Emanuel Ungaro design was a true fashion statement on the stunning mom-to-be, who's expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Delicate macrame floral details were juxtaposed against modern bondage-inspired accents. Suspender style straps geometrically framed the feminine bralette-like top of the dress, giving way to skin-revealing cutouts just above The Shallows star's growing baby bump. Beneath a pale pink and black patterned mid-section that accentuated Lively's pregnant figure, the dress lengthened in a long white pleated skirt that hit just above the ankles.

The blonde beauty brought color to the ensemble with Louboutin sandals embellished with eye-catching jewels and hardware. She accessorized with a stack of bangles and a structured box clutch.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Later that day, Lively sat down to chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where she spoke about how her daughter James, 19 months old, has begun accidentally swearing. That evening, the proud mom changed into a custom made Carolina Herrera gown as she hit the red carpet for the Café Society premiere.

