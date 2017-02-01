10 Looks We're Hoping Pregnant Beyoncé Wears at Coachella

beyonce/Instagram
Anna Hecht
Feb 01, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

By now, you've heard about Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement: YAS, TWINS!

Her surprise baby news came in the form of an Instagram post, featuring a giant floral arrangement and a veil. Once the dust settled, we Coachella-goers began to ponder the fate of our highly anticipated headliner. This year, Beyoncé was scheduled to be the festival's main act (and first female headliner in ten years!). But with twin babes in tow, there's a chance the show may not go on.

Since there hasn't been any official announcement regarding Bey's Coachella set, we're deciding to remain positive. After all, pregnant or not, we'd love to see Beyoncé perform—if she's feeling up to it, of course.

In light of said news, we're dreaming up what fashionable maternity wear we can anticipate Beyoncé wearing when the festival hits in April. Knowing Sasha Fierce, it'll be something fabulous and festival-appropriate.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Beyoncé

 

Keep scrolling to shop the maternity styles we're loving that also double as festival wear.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Rock 'n Roll

A classic rock tee and distressed jeans for a casual look to go with the festival theme.

Shop the Look: Asos T-shirt, $25; asos.com. Topshop jeans, $75; topshop.com.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Little (Sexy) Black Dress 

For those who'd like a slimming effect, this off-the-shoulder slip dress in all black will flatter your bump.

available at asos.com $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Feminine Florals

Beyoncé would look supremely ladylike in this rose-patterned frock.

available at asos.com $73 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

'70s-Ready

No matter how Beyoncé's bump grows between now and April, this dress is designed to fit through all stages of pregnancy.

available at asos.com $128 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Striped 'n Sexy

Even though this dress isn't mustard yellow, its ruffled neckline is giving us "Lemonade" flashbacks.

available at asos.com $49 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Boho-Chic

Beyoncé would surely make a splash in this patterned, off-the-shoulder dress.

available at asos.com $83 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Casual and Romantic

Yes, those are maternity pants—and how cool are they? Beyoncé could pull those off with a plain white tee, no problem.

Shop the look: Topshop T-shirt, $22; topshop.com. Embroidered Topshop Jeans, $110; topshop.com.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Soft Simplicity

This off-the-shoulder number would look like a ten on Beyoncé during her performance.

available at nordstrom.com $168 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Frock

This dress is just too cool for words. It reminds us of the one Beyoncé is pictured wearing in the above photo, meaning she'd look absolutely fab in this one, too.

available at nordstrom.com $121 (originally $180) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Breezy Beautiful

A fluttery neckline for added movement whenever Beyoncé gets in formation.

available at nordstrom.com $149 SHOP NOW

