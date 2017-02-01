10 Looks We're Hoping Pregnant Beyoncé Wears at Coachella

By now, you've heard about Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement: YAS, TWINS!

Her surprise baby news came in the form of an Instagram post, featuring a giant floral arrangement and a veil. Once the dust settled, we Coachella-goers began to ponder the fate of our highly anticipated headliner. This year, Beyoncé was scheduled to be the festival's main act (and first female headliner in ten years!). But with twin babes in tow, there's a chance the show may not go on.

Since there hasn't been any official announcement regarding Bey's Coachella set, we're deciding to remain positive. After all, pregnant or not, we'd love to see Beyoncé perform—if she's feeling up to it, of course.

In light of said news, we're dreaming up what fashionable maternity wear we can anticipate Beyoncé wearing when the festival hits in April. Knowing Sasha Fierce, it'll be something fabulous and festival-appropriate.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Beyoncé

Keep scrolling to shop the maternity styles we're loving that also double as festival wear.