Best Maternity Style

Nicole Richie

Baby number one inspired her House of Harlow 1960 jewelry collection, so it's no surprise that baby number two motivated Nicole Richie to design a maternity collection with A Pea in the Pod. For the collaboration launch, the petite star wore a tank top from the line underneath a chiffon print top (left). Richie also favored haute hippie dresses like her Etro patchwork halter, worn with Christian Louboutin pumps (right).