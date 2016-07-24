Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Flowing Maxi Dress

Behati Prinsloo melts our hearts again with another gorgeous photo of her growing baby bump. We've been able to follow the beautiful progression of the Victoria Secret model's pregnancy as she and husband Adam Levine adorably document her famous bump. The latest, taken as the sun set last night, is another winner.

In the serene photo, Prinsloo is seen standing in a floral maxi dress, her arms cradling her blossoming baby bump. The 27-year-old stunner is a bohemian dream standing barefoot next to a pool, gazing out toward the setting sun with her long balayage tresses in natural waves. The model completed the Instagram post with a simple caption: two crescent moon emojis facing each other.

🌜🌛 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 23, 2016 at 6:43pm PDT

The expecting couple recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. For the occasion, Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a photo of her Maroon 5 frontman husband. "MINE 2 years strong," she captions the post of Levine, seen standing with his face in profile and teasing a glimpse of his abs. The same day, the proud mom-to-be shared a sneak peek of her baby daughter's future nursery. Strong family indeed!

MINE 🙃 2 years strong A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 19, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

"B's jungle" done by the bestest @caymango 🐊 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 19, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

