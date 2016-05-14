Behati Prinsloo's Latest Baby Bump Photo is Different From the Rest

We can't help but click refresh on Behati Prinsloo's Instagram feed lately. The soon-to-be mom has been sharing the sweetest pictures—many including husband Adam Levine—throughout her pregnancy (it's also double the fun since her bestie Candice Swanepoel is also expecting). It was adorable when Prinsloo and Levine announced the good news on social media with her in an itsy bikini and then just plain hysterical when the couple posted matching "bump" photos recently.

As she is getting closer to her due date, it seems Prinsloo is showing a more serious side. The model just posted what appears to be a makeup-free picture on her Instagram of her holding her bump in a form-fitting blue maxi, staring into the camera looking rather content. If it's any indication of what type of mom she'll be, we can't help but think she's a natural.

