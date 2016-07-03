Behati Prinsloo Is Enjoying Her Growing Baby Bump—See the Latest Pic

Behati Prinsloo is doing 4th of July right, such as spending the long weekend poolside while soaking up the summer sun. In an adorable snap she posted to Instagram yesterday, she reminds us that she's not lounging alone. The cute photo captures the model's growing baby bump as she reclines at the edge of a turquoise swimming pool. The proud mom-to-be adorned the photo in playful stickers like a thumbs up with "cool," a sunglasses-sporting cat in an inner tube, a strawberry ice cream cone, and a rainbow right over her bump. She accompanies the sweet pic with the caption, "Belly button still on point lol."

Belly button still on point lol A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 2, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT

The Victoria's Secret stunner and husband Adam Levine are welcoming their first baby daughter together in the upcoming months. The soon-to-be parents have been happily documenting Prinsloo's growing baby bump as she gets closer to her due date. The Maroon 5 frontman has previously taken to Instagram to show just how in awe he is of his pregnant wife. The couple are no strangers to humor either, posting hilarious photos of matching "popping" baby bumps with each other and even with Levine's pal and Voice co-star Blake Shelton. We're glad momma's getting in some much-needed relaxation and can't wait to meet her beautiful daughter!

🔥YOWZA🔥 A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Jun 13, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

Breakfast was GREAT...🍔🍭🍕🌭🍩🍪🍟🌯🍫🍿🍰🍦🍝🍳🍗🍉 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 27, 2016 at 10:15am PDT

🐣 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 21, 2016 at 8:53am PDT