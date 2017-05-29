Pregnant Bar Refaeli Lived in Bikinis on Her Thailand Babymoon

What better way to show off your baby bump than on a tropical babymoon? Bar Refaeli definitely has the right idea, as she spent Memorial Day Weekend soaking up the sun in Thailand with her husband. Consider us jealous.

The 31-year-old model and actress is expecting her second child, and her baby bump is just too cute to cover up. To celebrate their impending bundle of joy, she and husband Adi Ezra decided to take a little trip to Thailand, where Refaeli spent most of her time bikini-clad and makeup free—as it should be on vacay!

On Friday, the Israeli model showed off her growing belly on Instagram, posing next to two statues in the villa. She's wearing a blue bikini and a straw hat as she poses next to the sculptures of pregnant women. Serendipitous!

🤰🏼 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 27, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Another day in paradise calls for another cute bikini. As the weekend went on, Refaeli wore a simple teal bikini to splash around in the surf. She threw on a cream-colored coverup, distressed shorts, a beaded Shakti Jewelry necklace, and her trusty hat for the ultimate casual-cool vacation ensemble.

👒 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 29, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

🐚 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 29, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

We're loving Refaeli's summer vibes and effortless maternity style.