Bar Refaeli Slays in Bikini Instagram Selfie

Almost a week after Bar Refaeli showed off her baby bump on Instagram in a black bikini, the Victoria's Secret supermodel gave fans another glimpse of her bikini stylings as she lounged on a rooftop in Israel in another swimsuit, this time flaunting her killer curves in a printed triangle top.

"On the roofs of Tel Aviv [Israel]," Refaeli captioned the snap on Instagram Wednesday. While she left her baby bump out of the shot this time around, the blonde beauty was all smiles as she relaxed and enjoyed the views of the city, with a red and white baseball cap shielding her eyes from the sun.

RELATED: Bar Refeali Is the Cutest Pregnant Woman Ever In This Bikini Snap

Now that her bump has officially popped, Refaeli has been sharing photos with fans on Instagram of herself looking ecstatic while she palms it. In the photo of herself standing on a beach in a black bikini, she smiles and winks while cradling her belly. "Coming soon... A baby & My swimwear collection BAR for @hoodiesil," she captioned the shot.

Coming soon... A baby 😜 & My swimwear collection BAR for @hoodiesil A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 8, 2016 at 6:27am PDT

Refeali also couldn't resist posting a snap when her little one made her debut on the catwalk this week, with the mom-to-be sharing a photo of herself looking down at her bump and palming it in a white floral dress. "Her first runway appearance @factory54," she captioned the photo.

Her first runway appearance @factory54 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 10, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

Prior to the last week, Refaeli's bump was so tiny that it was tough to make it out (even at five months), especially in a photo she posted of herself soaking up the sun in a bikini just a couple of weeks ago. "My girl craved some vitamin D #5months," she wrote alongside the where she struck a pose in a striped bikini top.

My girl craved some vitamin D ☀️ #5months ✋🏼 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 25, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

Now that her bump has popped, it's clear Refaeli is over the moon. We can't wait to see what other adorable mom-to-be photos she has in store, especially as she kicks off her Summer in Style in the coming months!