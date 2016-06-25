Audrina Patridge Welcomes Baby Girl 

Audrina Patridge is officially a mom! This morning, the 31-year-old The Hills star gave birth to a baby girl—her first child with fiancé Corey Bohan.

According to E! Online, the couple named their daughter Kirra Max Bohan—so sweet! Their little girl arrived weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz. and was in perfect health.

Patridge and Bohan have both expressed their excitement about becoming parents. Back in May, Patridge wrote on her blog that their daughter "is so lucky to have such a wonderful group of people here to welcome her into this world. Although our June due date is approaching faster than we know it, we are so ready!"

She also recently noted on her Instagram that although she's had a good pregnancy, "it's going to be weird not having a belly soon or feeling little kicks punches and hiccups allll the time."

The couple, who went on their first date on The Hills, got engaged last November. However, they decided to hold off on their nuptials until after their little bundle of joy arrived.

He proposed and I said..... YES!!!😍😍 I posted all about it on my blog! Www.audrinapatridge.com A photo posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Nov 22, 2015 at 1:04am PST

RELATED: Audrina Patridge Kicks Off Her Baby Shower with a Sweet Bump-Off

Now that their family has expanded from two to three, perhaps Patridge and Bohan will officially tie the knot next? That may be a while down the road—wedding planning is no easy feat, especially with a newborn—but in the meantime, we can't wait to see the adorable pictures of Kirra Max!