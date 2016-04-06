Anna Chlumsky Is Pregnant with Her Second Child!

Anna Chlumsky is heading back to diaper duty.

The Veep star surprised fans during a Facebook chat with Travel +Leisure Tuesday and announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Shaun So. When asked about her upcoming travel plans, Chlumsky gushed that she loves to explore the world, but added, "Being as expectant as I am we're going to keep it low-key and try to get a beach vacation in pretty soon."

RELATED: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Celebrity Moms

While she hasn't revealed how far along she is yet or the sex of her baby, a tiny bump was visible under her green and black ensemble as she sat and answered questions.

Chlumsky and So, who wed in 2008, are already parents to daughter Penelope Joan, 2. Not long after Penelope's birth, the actress gushed over the baby girl, telling People, "I'm really, really happy. I'm just smiley. I have this new bundle of love that's now in my life. She has made my life even better."

As for motherhood, she added, "I'm really surprised how real it is. What's really strange is how fast it happened. You prepare for so long, and all of a sudden the baby's here...It's seriously the best thing. Holding her is fantastic. It's one of the more enjoyable things. It doesn't get boring at all. I could hold her all day."

There's a lot more cuddle time coming her way. Congrats to Chlumsky on baby no. 2!