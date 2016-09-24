Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share the Sweetest First Pic of Baby Dusty Rose

Are you ready to melt? Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their baby girl, who they named Dusty Rose, into the world on Wednesday, and it looks like the new dad is already smitten with the little lady. Levine and Prinsloo shared the sweetest first pic of Dusty Rose on Instagram, and it's guaranteed to give you the warm and fuzzies.
In the photo, the 37-year-old frontman of Maroon 5 is relaxing with the newborn—you can't see his face, but those tattoos are pretty unmistakable. His newborn is lying on his chest in the artsy 'gram, and she looks pretty content to be cozied up to her doting dad. Levine kept the caption simple, writing, "Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16."
Prinsloo, the 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model, shared the same sweet image on her own page, writing, "Words can't describe ." We knew the couple's baby had good genes, but she's simply adorable at only a few days old!
It looks like parenthood is agreeing with both of the stars—little Dusty is the first child for both of them. Prinsloo also took pregnancy in stride, showing off her growing baby bump every step of the way.
