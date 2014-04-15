Cynthia Rowley, Selma Blair and Other Stars Share Their Tips for Being a Chic Mom in This Gorgeous New Book

As proven by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, becoming a mom doesn't mean you have to surrender your style. And in a new book about stylish motherhood, some of the most successful women we know show us how to master the art of having it all.

In The Glow: An Inspiring Guide to Stylish Motherhood, written by InStyle.com's own Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor with gorgeous photographs by Kelly Stuart, the power duo takes us inside the world of many celebrity and designer moms whose style we truly admire, offering a rare glimpse at some aww-inspiring moments between famous moms and their little ones. "We created The Glow as a way to offer inspiration to working women who were either balancing career and motherhood or, like us, we're just starting to think about it," says Gaynor. "I was at the point where I was really trying to figure out how a baby fit into the equation. By photographing and speaking to the incredibly accomplished, inspiring women featured on the site and in the book, the picture started to come into focus."

From nursery decor ideas to personal style tips (and even beauty regimens thrown in the mix), the women in these pages know a thing or two about being a mom and still staying hip. So we asked Gaynor to share the five most valuable takeaways she's learned from them throughout the process. "I was lucky enough to work on the book while pregnant, and am so excited to share all the advice and visual inspiration we learned along the way," she says. From designer Cynthia Rowley to actress Selma Blair, take a look inside the beautiful imagery of the book and see the style tips each mother taught our author in the slideshow.