Cynthia Rowley, Selma Blair and Other Stars Share Their Tips for Being a Chic Mom in This Gorgeous New Book

Courtesy Photo
Kim Peiffer
Apr 15, 2014 @ 5:45 pm

As proven by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, becoming a mom doesn't mean you have to surrender your style. And in a new book about stylish motherhood, some of the most successful women we know show us how to master the art of having it all.

In The Glow: An Inspiring Guide to Stylish Motherhood, written by InStyle.com's own Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor with gorgeous photographs by Kelly Stuart, the power duo takes us inside the world of many celebrity and designer moms whose style we truly admire, offering a rare glimpse at some aww-inspiring moments between famous moms and their little ones. "We created The Glow as a way to offer inspiration to working women who were either balancing career and motherhood or, like us, we're just starting to think about it," says Gaynor. "I was at the point where I was really trying to figure out how a baby fit into the equation. By photographing and speaking to the incredibly accomplished, inspiring women featured on the site and in the book, the picture started to come into focus."

From nursery decor ideas to personal style tips (and even beauty regimens thrown in the mix), the women in these pages know a thing or two about being a mom and still staying hip. So we asked Gaynor to share the five most valuable takeaways she's learned from them throughout the process. "I was lucky enough to work on the book while pregnant, and am so excited to share all the advice and visual inspiration we learned along the way," she says. From designer Cynthia Rowley to actress Selma Blair, take a look inside the beautiful imagery of the book and see the style tips each mother taught our author in the slideshow.

1 of 5 Kelly Stuart

Selma Blair

Known for her bold approach to fashion and penchant for avant garde looks, Blair admits that her style has "totally changed since becoming a mom." The shift began while she was pregnant—instead of sticking to her signature all-black looks, she embraced her newly expanded shape by wearing maxi-skirts from Topshop as dresses (with a belt secured under her bustling to create an empire waist). As a new mom, her style is all about ease. Her daily uniform consists of pajama-like pieces mixed with more polished jewelry that makes her feel like she's "still part of the living."
2 of 5 Kelly Stuart

June Ambrose

This self-described glamour girl took a decidedly down-to-earth approach to dressing her bump throughout both of her pregnancies. While she never traded in her six-inch Louboutins for more practical footwear, she did keep the focus on comfort by choosing jersey fabrics and empire-waist dresses. As a busy mom, Ambrose saves time by taking wardrobe staples — like a basic white button-down — and reinventing it with silk scarves and statement jewelry.
3 of 5 Kelly Stuart

Sara Blakely

While pregnant with her son, Lazer, this practical-minded entrepreneur bought her favorite pieces in bigger sizes, rather than investing in an entire maternity wardrobe with a short shelf life. By doing so, she was able to maintain her personal style and invest in pieces she'd be able to adjust and wear after her pregnancy. And, by sticking to a signature style (Sara's style MO is jeans for work, weekend, and evenings out), she can save time getting dressed in the morning.
4 of 5 Kelly Stuart

Meredith Kahn

During her first pregnancy, jewelry designer Meredith Kahn was all about using little styling tricks to help her maintain her tough yet feminine style. She was able to get through her first five months of pregnancy by wearing low-slung button-fly jeans. She simply unbuttoned the top button and looped a hair band through the button hole and over the button to secure them. In an effort to still wear her favorite closet staple (leather pants), Kahn simply removed the skinny waistband from her beloved Les Chiffoniers stretch leather leggings and replaced it with a wider band to make them into maternity pants.
5 of 5 Kelly Stuart

Jennifer Fisher

With her signature rock-star-inspired style, jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher was all about adapting, not abandoning, her edgy aesthetic while pregnant. To stay true to herself, she created a simple maternity style mantra: "adapt it, embrace it, and accentuate it." This translated into wearing her regular jeans as long as possible (her saving grace was an elastic waist extender which she wore with a super stretchy pair of Miu Miu jeans), and incorporating one statement piece into every outfit. A beloved Chloe jacket (bought two sizes too big) was worn throughout both of her pregnancies until she could barely button it. And, for an unexpected, and super personal touch, she layers on jewelry to express her mood.

