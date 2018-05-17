Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2018

Dominic Lipinsk/PA/AP
Olivia Bahou
May 17, 2018

2018 has seen some of the cutest celebrity babies yet. From Kate Middleton and Prince William's little Prince Louis to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby boy, some of the world’s biggest star couples welcomed new additions this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, a baby girl born in January, kicked off the year with a bang, and she’s not the only Kar-Jenner we met this year. Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child on Feb. 1, and Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her new baby in April, meaning Kris Jenner met three new business ventures—er, grandchildren—in the first few months of 2018.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2

Aside from the Kardashians, some major models gave birth in 2018. Miranda Kerr welcomed her baby boy Hart with hubby Evan Spiegel (she's already a mom to 7-year-old Flynn Christopher Bloom, from a previous marriage to Orlando Bloom). Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Geo Grace.

Keep scrolling to check out all the adorable celebrity babies born so far this year.

1 of 21 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Baby Luna has a big sister! Teigen and Legend welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on May 16. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she announced on Twitter.

2 of 21 Jason Merritt/WireImage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel: Hart

The duo, who married last May, welcomed their first child together on May 7, a boy named Hart. The new addition is the first child for Spiegel and the second for Kerr, who shares a 7-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. 

3 of 21 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Dunst reportedly welcomed her first baby with fiancé Jesse Plemons, a little boy. The couple has been notoriously quiet about both their relationship and new addition, and have yet to publicly confirm the news.

4 of 21 Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Kristin Davis

The Sex and the City alum reportedly adopted her second child, a baby boy. Davis became a mother through domestic adoption in 2011 when she welcomed daughter Gemma Rose, now 7.

5 of 21 tiamowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry-Hardrict & Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry-Hardrict gave birth to her second child with husband Cory Hardrict, a baby girl, on May 5. "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!" she wrote on Instagram. "We are in heaven."
6 of 21 jordinsparks/Instagram

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah: Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

The singer and her husband welcomed a baby boy named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. on May 2. "He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ!" she wrote on Instagram.
7 of 21 Instagram/therock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Lauren Hashian: Tiana Gia

The actor welcomed his third daughter (his second with wife Lauren Hashian), a baby girl named Tiana Gia Johnson. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote on Instagram. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar." Johnson and Hashian also share 2-year-old daughter Jasmine, and Johnson has 16-year-old daughter Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

8 of 21 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton & Prince William: Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge

The royal family welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Louis, on April 23. The prince is fifth in line for the throne after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

9 of 21 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Khloé gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on April 11. The happy news came just days after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé with multiple other women.

10 of 21 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears & Jamie Watson: Ivey Joan

The star gave birth to her second child (her first with husband Jamie Watson) on April 11. She named her second daughter Ivey Joan for a sentimental reason. “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

11 of 21 jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Eric & Jessie James Decker: Forrest Bradley

The couple welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Forrest Bradley Decker, on March 31. "We are so in love," Jessie wrote on Instagram.

12 of 21 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe: Luke Richard

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Luke Richard, on March 10. Baby makes four, as they also have 1-year-old Iris Mary at home.

13 of 21 David Livingston/Getty

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo: Geo Grace

The Victoria's Secret Angel and her rock star husband welcomed their second child in February, a baby girl named Geo Grace Levine. They're also parents to 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

14 of 21 laurenpaul8/Instagram

Lauren & Aaron Paul: Annabelle

The Breaking Bad alum and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Annabelle. "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," Lauren captioned photos of her daughter on Instagram.

15 of 21 KylieJenner/Youtube

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The 20-year-old gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Feb. 1. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 4, simultaneously announcing her pregnancy and the birth of her baby girl.

16 of 21 Lin_Manuel/Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Vanessa Nadal: Francisco

The Hamilton creator and his wife welcomed baby No. 2, a boy named Francisco Miranda, who is sure to be an excellent playmate for his 3-year-old big brother Sebastian. Miranda announced the news as only he could, revealing it like a Hamilton scene. "Int. Hospital Room. Night," he wrote. "[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission."

17 of 21 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrell

The Lady Antebellum singer welcomed twin daughters with husband Chris Tyrell on Jan. 29. “Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” Scott shared.

18 of 21 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The couple welcomed their third child via surrogate, a baby girl born on Jan. 15. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app on Jan. 16. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

19 of 21 jamielynnsigler/Instagram

Jamie-Lynn Sigler & Cutter Dykstra: Jack Adam

Sigler gave birth to her second child with her baseball player husband on Jan. 15. "He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give," she wrote alongside a photo gallery of her little one.

20 of 21 louiseroe/Instagram

Louise Roe & Mackenzie Hunkin: Honor Florence

The blogger and her husband welcomed their first child on Jan. 11. "The last few days have been a life-changing whirlwind and the best of my life. Welcoming our daughter, Honor Florence Crosby Hunkin, born January 11th. We are both doing well, and enjoying getting to know each other. @mackenziehunkin and I are just besotted," she wrote on Instagram.

21 of 21 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Sam Claflin & Laura Haddock

The Hunger Games star and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in early January. “It’s happy news,” Claflin said during an episode of BBC Radio 2′s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show“She’s very new and shiny.” The couple are also parents to a son, who was born in January 2016.

