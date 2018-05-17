Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2018

2018 has seen some of the cutest celebrity babies yet. From Kate Middleton and Prince William's little Prince Louis to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby boy, some of the world’s biggest star couples welcomed new additions this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, a baby girl born in January, kicked off the year with a bang, and she’s not the only Kar-Jenner we met this year. Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child on Feb. 1, and Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her new baby in April, meaning Kris Jenner met three new business ventures—er, grandchildren—in the first few months of 2018.

Aside from the Kardashians, some major models gave birth in 2018. Miranda Kerr welcomed her baby boy Hart with hubby Evan Spiegel (she's already a mom to 7-year-old Flynn Christopher Bloom, from a previous marriage to Orlando Bloom). Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Geo Grace.

Keep scrolling to check out all the adorable celebrity babies born so far this year.