See Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2017

The late night host and his wife welcomed their second child together, William “Billy” Kimmel, on Apr. 21. Kimmel revealed on his show that the newborn soon underwent open heart surgery. The operation was successful, but Billy will need another surgery in three to six months, as well as a non-invasive operation when he's older. "On behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy," Kimmel wrote on Twitter.