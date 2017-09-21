These 10 Runway Models Have Famous Parents You Probably Know Well

Getty
Alexandra Whittaker
Sep 21, 2017

Believe it or not, the fashion world and Hollywood are even more connected than you might realize. Catwalks around the globe, from New York to Milan, are full of top models who have famous parents you probably know well.

Models who come from famed households aren't new or particularly rare, but even so, it can be fun to connect the well-known faces in the entertainment and modeling spheres (because no, Kendall Jenner is not the only one who has bridged the gap between them). 

VIDEO: Models with Famous Parents

From Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny) to Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford), check out some of the biggest models in the industry who happen to have famous parents.

1 of 10 Venturelli/Getty

Kendall Jenner

We're kicking off this roundup with a bang by including one of the most recognizable faces on the runway today. Famously, Jenner is also the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians growing up. 

2 of 10 JP Yim/Getty

Kaia Gerber

The 16-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber made her own New York Fashion Week modeling debut this year, walking in everything from Rihanna's Fenty show to Alexander Wang's runway. 

3 of 10 Brian Ach/Getty

Sofia Richie

Nicole Richie isn't the only famous sis in this family. Sofia is the daughter of Lionel Richie, and she began modeling when she was only 14. 

4 of 10 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May has become a model in her own right, but she comes from a pretty A-list family. After all, her parents are Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. 

5 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin broke into the modeling scene over the last few years, but people have known her last name for much longer than that. Her dad is Stephen Baldwin, and her uncle is Alec Baldwin

6 of 10 Michael Stewart/Getty

Gigi Hadid

Hadid graces catwalks around the world (and even runs a few herself), but she grew up as the daughter of TV personality Yolanda Hadid.

7 of 10 Randy Brooke/Getty

Bella Hadid

We couldn't include Gigi without her little sis-turned-supermodel Bella. Modeling seems to be a family affair for the Hadids. 

8 of 10 Randy Brooke/Getty

Ella Richards

Rocker Keith Richards's granddaughter is a model in her own right, and she's even been the face of Burberry.

9 of 10 Venturelli/Getty

Rafferty Law

The son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has walked for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week and also appeared in a Timberland campaign earlier this year. 

10 of 10 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp

Before she was a Chanel darling, Depp grew up with (very) famous parents: Oscar-winner Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis.

