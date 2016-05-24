8 Celebrities Who Were FLAWLESS Maids of Honor

@TaylorSwift/Instagram
Mehera Bonner
May 24, 2016 @ 10:15 am

File this gallery under "celebrities: they're just like us!” 

Some of our favorite stars have had the pleasure of being maid of honor at their best friend's wedding, a job that's emotional, fun, and — let's be real — somewhat stressful. Click through to see which celebs served as right-hand woman to their BFFs — and yes, they look just as glam walking down the aisle as they do on the red carpet.

1 of 8 Getty Images

Pippa Middleton

Pippa famously served as Kate Middleton's maid of honor during the royal wedding, and she kiiiinda stole the spotlight thanks to everyone obsessing over her clingy Alexander McQueen dress. 

Advertisement
2 of 8 @TaylorSwift/Instagram

Taylor Swift

Taylor was maid of honor during her high school BFF Britany Maack's Pennsylvania wedding, and she brought a Vogue profiler along for the ride. She is a pop icon, after all.

3 of 8 Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Paris Hilton

Nicky Hilton married James Rothschild at Kensington Palace back in 2015 (casual/relatable), and naturally Paris was a bridesmaid. The very definition of #TheSimpleLife, right?

Advertisement
4 of 8 Keith Hewitt/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

Supermodel Cara Delevingne was her sister Poppy Delevingne's maid of honor when she married James Cook in May 2015. And FYI, there were 17 bridesmaids total. Seems reasonable.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Courtney Cox

In a moment straight out of Friends, Courtney Cox served as Jennifer Aniston's maid of honor during her super hush-hush 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux. Somewhere, Phoebe is side-eyeing.

Advertisement
6 of 8 FameFlynet

Rachel Bilson

Remember The OC? Of course you do. Well, Rachel Bilson set her best friend up with the show's creator, Josh Schwartz, so obviously she was MOH. Plus, she got to wear a custom gown by designer Brian Reyes. Best wedding ever.

Advertisement
7 of 8 FameFlynet

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst was maid of honor during the Santa Barbara wedding of her childhood friend, Molly, and looked lovely with a crown of flowers in her hair. A truly timeless look.

Advertisement
8 of 8 FameFlynet

Lady Gaga

Gaga put away the monster claws and donned a gorgeous pink gown to be maid of honor at her friend Bo's Cabo San Lucas wedding in June 2013. She looked great despite the dress being made out of mere cloth instead of raw meat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!