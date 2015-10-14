14 Times Celebrities Fed Their Kids the Cutest Food Possible

(top) kourtneykardash/Instagram; gisele/Instagram (bottom) torispelling/Instagram; reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Charity Curly Mathews
Oct 14, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

From healthy snacks to birthday cakes and treats as sweet can be, these famous families eat downright adorably. We rounded up the cutest creative creations celebrities are concocting for their kids in the hopes of lending a wee bit of inspiration to our own little one's plates and palates.

Charity Curley Mathews is the founder of Foodlets.com, a site about raising kids who eat—and love—all the fresh and healthy foods, without losing your mind. She’s a contributor to The Huffington Post and Food Network, the former VP of MarthaStewart.com and HGTV.com, and current mother of four rascals at home in North Carolina. 

1 of 14 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"It's all about that cake," she posted. Yes, Reese, it certainly is. Happy (belated) birthday to your littlest man, Tennessee.

2 of 14 nph/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris 

Think Neil Patrick Harris's kids, Harper and Gideon, know just how cool this dinner is? "Further proof that David is one awesome dad: tonight's dinner for the kids was Pac Man-aroni and Cheese with roasted pepper ghosts," he wrote of his husband's impressive presentation

3 of 14 beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé + Jay Z

When Jay Z takes daughter Blue Ivy out for ice cream, things get very sweet very quickly, as evidenced by this photo taken by wife and mom Beyoncé

4 of 14 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow 

Yep, those are Gwyneth Paltrow's doughnuts. This famously health-conscious mama knows how to serve up the sweets when she wants to. "@californiadonuts we just had to do it. I mean, it's an Oreo panda. Happy #nationaldonutday," she posted

5 of 14 drewbarrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore

Just Drew Barrymore being the coolest mom—again. "My daughter [Olive] wanted a tiger cake for her birthday," she posted. "I just had no idea it would be the radest and most hilarious tiger cake on the planet."

6 of 14 kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian

What a way to ring in your second year! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North gets a private party at Disneyland

7 of 14 mollybsims/instagram

Molly Sims

This is what smoothies look like at Molly Sims's house: "I'm whipping up some Pineapple #AMAZEBOWLS over at MollySims.com today!" she grammed. Amazebowls is right! 

8 of 14 gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bundchen

Even toddlers in Gisele's house are hooked on healthy food. "Green juice lover!" the supermodel mom posted of daughter Vivian.

9 of 14 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"#FoodFun #ToddlerFun (p.s. It's a (blue) bear with a spot on his eye, see?)" the actress grammed. The only problem is, this one might be too cute to eat.  

10 of 14 mollybsims/instagram

Molly Sims

Sims takes picnicking with the kids to a whole new level. "The weather is warming up, my friends! I'm giving my 7 tips for kid-friendly picnics over at MollySims.com!" she wrote

11 of 14 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian 

Even pancakes are served with style when you're celebrity kids at a Kardashian house. This photo Kourtney posted is exhibit A. 

12 of 14 torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling 

That time when Tori Spelling and her daughter gave their own spin on that iconic scene from Lady and the Tramp. "The other day Stella and I had a mama-daughter date in the kitchen," she posted

13 of 14 jonfavrea/Instagram

Jon Favreau

Is smiling his favorite too? If Elf director Jon Favreau's three kids are anything like ours, we're sure this festive cake was split four ways, ASAP. 

14 of 14

Drew Barrymore

Only Drew could post cupcakes this yummy-looking and be so cute about it. One out of countless reasons why we love her. "Blackberry cornmeal buttermilk cupcakes," she grammed. "They are so good!"

