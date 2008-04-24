Celebrity Jewelry Designers

InStyle.com
Apr 24, 2008 @ 5:14 pm
Heidi Klum
pinterest
Heidi Klum
Supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum started her jewelry line in 2003. The line (which she produces with jewelers Mouawad) has grown to include three collections this year, all based on the same clover motif. "I'm constantly sketching and jotting ideas down. I'm lucky in that there are countless variations and beautiful takeoffs of the clover I can still design," Klum says. "The new pieces are not just exquisite but really unique, and versatile-it's always important for me to put out jewelry that a woman can incorporate into her everyday wardrobe and life." So what piece does the host of Project Runway wear most often? "My favorite piece is my gold clover thumb ring with diamonds," the busy mom says. "I never take it off – it brings me good luck."

Shop online now for Heidi Klum's designs!
Dennis van Tine/LFI
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Dennis van Tine/LFI

Heidi Klum

Supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum started her jewelry line in 2003. The line (which she produces with jewelers Mouawad) has grown to include three collections this year, all based on the same clover motif. "I'm constantly sketching and jotting ideas down. I'm lucky in that there are countless variations and beautiful takeoffs of the clover I can still design," Klum says. "The new pieces are not just exquisite but really unique, and versatile-it's always important for me to put out jewelry that a woman can incorporate into her everyday wardrobe and life." So what piece does the host of Project Runway wear most often? "My favorite piece is my gold clover thumb ring with diamonds," the busy mom says. "I never take it off – it brings me good luck."

Shop online now for Heidi Klum's designs!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!