Celebrity Jewelry Designers

Supermodel and TV hoststarted her jewelry line in 2003. The line (which she produces with jewelers Mouawad) has grown to include three collections this year, all based on the same clover motif. "I'm constantly sketching and jotting ideas down. I'm lucky in that there are countless variations and beautiful takeoffs of the clover I can still design," Klum says. "The new pieces are not just exquisite but really unique, and versatile-it's always important for me to put out jewelry that a woman can incorporate into her everyday wardrobe and life." So what piece does the host of Project Runway wear most often? "My favorite piece is my gold clover thumb ring with diamonds," the busy mom says. "I never take it off – it brings me good luck."