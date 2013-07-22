14 Celebrity Instagrams You May Have Missed This Weekend

We might not live like a celebrity, but we can see what it's like thanks to stars posting their private moments on Instagram. This weekend, Miley Cyrus posted her massive lunch delivery; Kathy Griffin posted a powerful shot of Beyonce and Jay-Z with Al Sharpton and Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton; and Lena Dunham's candy spread had us craving a Snickers bar. Click to see more double tap-worthy celebrity Instagrams we loved over the weekend.

Kathy Griffin

"Celebs, 'Controversial' figures, MOMS, KEEPIN this ISSUE alive!" Kathy Griffin wrote in a picture she posted of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton, and Al Sharpton.
Rihanna

In Sweden, Rihanna escaped the paparazzi by relaxing in the park. "10 mins at the park today with no papz!" she posted. "#OperationPhreshAir mission accomplished!"
Miranda Kerr

Who knew the Tokyo skyline could get so sexy? On her recent trip to Japan, Miranda Kerr snapped a shot of her silhouette against the city lights. "Goodnight from Tokyo," she wrote.
Lena Dunham

Now that's one way to indulge! Girls' creator and star Lena Dunham snapped a picture of her decadent candy spread. "Still dreaming of the great lunch I had on Friday," she posted.
Lauren Conrad

Paradise, found! Lauren Conrad shared a picture of her seaside view on Saturday.
Miley Cyrus

Room service! The star posted a shot of her massive lunch spread yesterday afternoon. We're wondering what kind of treats are under the mountain of tins!
Brad Goreski

The stylist extraordinaire hit the beach over the weekend with his boyfriend Gary Janetti and their two adorable dogs. "Happy Sunday from my family to yours," he wrote.
Kelly Osbourne

The bride-to-be posted a shot of her blinged-out mani, which was the perfect complement to her new rock. "Loving my new manicure thank you #esnails," she wrote.
Christy Turlington

Here's a literal way to see the world through rose-tinted glasses! The model posted a shot of a few fine wines she sipped on with friends this weekend. "Pretty in Pink!" she wrote.
Rachel Roy

In Southampton, NY, the designer posted a picture of blue hydrangeas to start the morning.
Trina Turk

We can almost smell the summery jasmine bloom the designer posted yesterday.
Rachel Zoe

Zoe reached enlightenment during an outdoor yoga session in Malibu. "Morning Malibu yoga with @jamiepatricof, @rbermanus, and Skyler. #lovemalibumornings," she wrote.
Gisele Bundchen

The model celebrated her birthday over the weekend, which was complete with greetings spelled in flower petals. "Thank you all for thinking of me and sending love and birthday wishes," she wrote.
Tim Guinee

Too cute! The Homeland star posted a picture of the newest addition to his neighbors' family. "Neighbors' alpaca gave birth this morning," he wrote.

