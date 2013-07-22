14 Celebrity Instagrams You May Have Missed This Weekend

Courtesy of Instagram (3)
We might not live like a celebrity, but we can see what it's like thanks to stars posting their private moments on Instagram. This weekend, Miley Cyrus posted her massive lunch delivery; Kathy Griffin posted a powerful shot of Beyonce and Jay-Z with Al Sharpton and Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton; and Lena Dunham's candy spread had us craving a Snickers bar. Click to see more double tap-worthy celebrity Instagrams we loved over the weekend.
