18 Celebrity Instagrams to Inspire Your Own Spooktacular Halloween

Fall isn't just our favorite time of year because of the changing leaves, pumpkin-flavored everything, and cool, crisp weather. No, there's much more to fall than pumpkin spice lattes—we're talking cobwebs, bats, skeletons, too much candy, and fun costumes. Oh yes, Halloween is here, and we are so excited.

And clearly, we're not the only ones getting pumped up for the holiday, with plenty of celebs 'gramming their own Halloween decorations and fall festivities, like heading to a pumpkin patch to pick out that perfectly shaped pumpkin to turn into a Jack-O-Lantern à la Ciara, or decking the halls with cobwebs and creepy skeletons like Kourtney Kardashian. There's no wrong way to decorate for the fun holiday: You can go all out with the haunted house route, or channel Lauren Conrad with pretty pumpkins and lots of cute fall boots and scarves. And if you have a major sweet tooth, make like Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Banks who decorated with Halloween-colored Reese's Pieces and a Halloween-themed gingerbread house, respectively. Now that's what we call creativity.

Take a look at these celebrities' Halloween decorations and get inspired to hang some paper bats, drape your home's corners with cobwebs, or simply head out for a day at a pumpkin patch!