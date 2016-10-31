18 Celebrity Instagrams to Inspire Your Own Spooktacular Halloween

Jane Asher
Oct 31, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Fall isn't just our favorite time of year because of the changing leaves, pumpkin-flavored everything, and cool, crisp weather. No, there's much more to fall than pumpkin spice lattes—we're talking cobwebs, bats, skeletons, too much candy, and fun costumes. Oh yes, Halloween is here, and we are so excited.

And clearly, we're not the only ones getting pumped up for the holiday, with plenty of celebs 'gramming their own Halloween decorations and fall festivities, like heading to a pumpkin patch to pick out that perfectly shaped pumpkin to turn into a Jack-O-Lantern à la Ciara, or decking the halls with cobwebs and creepy skeletons like Kourtney Kardashian. There's no wrong way to decorate for the fun holiday: You can go all out with the haunted house route, or channel Lauren Conrad with pretty pumpkins and lots of cute fall boots and scarves. And if you have a major sweet tooth, make like Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Banks who decorated with Halloween-colored Reese's Pieces and a Halloween-themed gingerbread house, respectively. Now that's what we call creativity. 

Take a look at these celebrities' Halloween decorations and get inspired to hang some paper bats, drape your home's corners with cobwebs, or simply head out for a day at a pumpkin patch!

1 of 18 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian posted this Instagram from a pre-Halloween dinner party with the caption, "Evil."

2 of 18 jamielynnsigler/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Sigler

"So much fun painting with the master artist himself. Happy #nationalpumpkinday!," Sigler captioned this cute photo with her son.

3 of 18 jaime_king/Instagram

Jaime King

King posted this too-cute photo of her son and his friend playing in a pumpkin patch with the caption, "Pumpkin King & Queen James Knight & Winter - Halloween tradition going strong! @alexandra.lenas.parker @kyle_newman." We wonder how they decorated their pumpkins once they got home!

4 of 18 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

In the pun of the year, Witherpsoon posted this photo of a bowl of Reese's Pieces to Instagram with the caption, "For me!?" They are labeled with her name, after all!

5 of 18 laurenconrad/Instagram

Lauren Conrad

In one of her classic, pastel filtered Instagram posts, Conrad said, "I do love a pumpkin patch..." Same, Lauren, we'll join you next time!

6 of 18 katieholmes212/Instagram

Katie Holmes

Although it's unknown who the creator of this blue, sparkling pumpkin masterpiece is, our money is on Holmes's 10-year-old daughter Suri. 

7 of 18 katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson

After a day well-spent, Hudson posted this family of lit-up Jack-O-Lanterns, with the caption, "Sunday carving #HalloweenReady."

8 of 18 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model posed, tugging a wagon full of kids through a pumpkin patch, and posted the photo in honor of Brazil's "Day of the Children." The caption, written in her native Portuguese translates to "wishing all children, from 0 to 100 years old a happy Children's Day."

9 of 18 elizabethbanks/Instagram

Elizabeth Banks

In a seriously epic holiday crossover, Banks and her kids decorated a Halloween-themed gingerbread house, posting the final product to her Instagram with the caption, "Start to finish in my story. Ain't No Martha Stewart. But the kids had fun (mostly eating it). #mundane."

10 of 18 rachelzoe/Instagram

Rachel Zoe

We wouldn't expect the style icon to celebrate Halloween in any other way, posting some adorably decorated pumpkins amid plenty of decorative smaller pumpkins and gourds, with the caption, "Can't get enough of Halloween decorating #grateful #momlife XoRZ."

11 of 18 misslivalittle/Instagram

Liv Tyler

"sweet sailor gene !!!!!! @davidgardner," Tyler captioned this adorable photo of her one-and-a-half-year-old son Sailor pushing a wagon holding a pumpkin twice his size. 

12 of 18 halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry

Berry captioned these artfully carved pumpkins, probably created with the help of her two kids, "Hey boo boos." Clever, Halle!

13 of 18 oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde

The recent mom-of-two proves she's stylish on the red carpet, the city streets, and in her pumpkin decorating skills, painting this pumpkin a cool white and adding very intricate carvings to create the mouth and eyes. "Hardest I've worked all year," she captioned the photo. 

14 of 18 kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa

"A forlorn jack o lantern as created by Joaquin," Ripa captioned a photo of this frowning pumpkin carved by her son. "As if he's saying 'why? Why is Halloween on a Monday?' WHYYYYYYYYY?????"

15 of 18 adele/Instagram

Adele

The songstress got into the Halloween spirit in what looks like the bathroom of one of her tour stop arenas. She captioned the photo simply, "Miami, FL / American Airlines Arena / Oct 26." 

16 of 18 arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter

"Wifey and I carved our pumpkin #minions," Winter proudly captioned this Instagram of her very well-done Minion jack-o-lantern. 

17 of 18 jamiejchung/Instagram

Jamie Chung

Chung has a special place for Halloween in her heart, as she and hubby Bryan Greenberg were married over Halloween weekend in 2015. In this Instagram, the fashionista displays her family of jack-o-lanterns, with an adorable photobomb from her dog, Ewok. 

18 of 18 sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker

"In the nick of time," SJP captioned her family of last-minute jack-o-lanterns. "And all hands were on deck. Little and big. X, sj"

