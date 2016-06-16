Julianne Hough's Hairstylist Has the Craziest Trick for the Perfect Ponytail

Julianne Hough has been the queen of beauty DIY projects recently. She taught us how to create our own lipstick shade and gave us her mani hack for the perfect chevron nail art. And now, she is back with more genius DIY tips for upping your beauty game—or rather, her hairstylist Riawna Capri is and Hough got to be her model. Dreams!

For a red carpet event promoting Julianne's latest project Grease Live, the actress/dancer stepped out looking stunning (obvs) in a dramatic red dress, sexy smoky eye, and the perfect messy and voluminous ponytail. Where is the hack, you ask? Well, if you follow Julianne Hough on social media, you know that her hair is not long enough to create that particular pony. And no, the answer is not extensions.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Capri took to Instagram to reveal her trick, and it totally blew our minds. "Create mini ponys all the way down your head. Jules actually has 4 ponytails in this pic," Riawna wrote.

Here, Capri styled Hough's hair in curls that hide the multiple ponytails on the back of her head and actually look like one longer, full, dream pony.

Last night at our Grease Live event! Love a pop of red and a messy long ponytail!

