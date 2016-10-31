The Kardashians Love These Cell Phone Cases—Snag Them for Yourself!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jonathan Borge
Oct 31, 2016

Unless you’ve happily lived without Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Seamless, FaceTune, Venmo, and, like, the Bank of America app for the past year, there’s absolutely no way to deny a co-dependency on your cell phone. How else could you possibly keep up with every single second of everyone else’s personal life, right?

You’re not the only one. Just like we all do, Hollywood’s favorites happily clutch their phones to their side and text, tweet, and update the world on what’s happening to them and their A-list squads. And while it doesn’t really matter what type of phone Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé are using (some use various ones), we do care all about how they dress them up. That’s why we’re rounded up some of our favorite cell phone cases carried by, well, some of our favorite stars.

From sleek, ostrich leather designs in muted colors to in-your-face carry-ons covered in emojis, this selection will make you want to cop each of these stars’ style, stat.

Scroll down to see the range.

1 of 7 kourtneykardashian/Snapchat; Courtesy

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a hilarious Halloween-ready Snap of herself rocking a sexy, devilish costume. The takeaway? She loves her "Blue Steel" Ullu case ($49; ullushop.com).

2 of 7 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images; Courtesy

EMMA ROBERTS

Emma Roberts evidently wears her heart—and love for sushi—on her sleeve. The actress has repeatedly been spotted carrying this too-cute Sonix case ($35; shopsonix.com) colored with graphic tuna, salmon, and shrimp sushi and sashimi.

3 of 7 kimkardashaian/Instagram; Courtesy

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST 

No surprise here: Kim Kardashian West's go-to case is one that provides selfie-ready lighting. "Angles are everything," she told us about the key to taking a perfect selfie back in August. Her other secret? The Lumee ($60; lumee.com).

4 of 7 AKM-GSI; Courtesy

KENDALL JENNER 

Like her older sister Kourtney, Kendall Jenner also turns to Ulla for a chic case. Hers, however, comes in a bright, punchy yellow alligator-skin version ($400; ullushop.com). The only downside to taking on the model's style? This one may cost you more than your phone.

5 of 7 shaym/Instagram; Courtesy

Shay Mitchell 

Shay Mitchell seriously likes to keep it real. Her tech accessory of choice? This Milkyway beauty ($17; shop-milkyway.com) that features everyone's favorite late-night snack: pizza. 

6 of 7 Kyliejenner/Instagram; Courtesy

KYLIE JENNER 

If you're Kylie Jenner, there's only one image to splatter across your phone: your own. The star's teal haired Kimoji version ($20; ebay.com) is a standout. 

7 of 7 INFphoto.com; Courtesy

Jessica Alba

The best accessory to rock with a lady-like outfit? A sleek blue case. Jessica Alba also turns to Ulla ($50; ullashop.com) for a minimal version that pairs with just about any look. 

