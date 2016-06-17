9 Stars Prep for Father's Day and Dish on Their Favorite Memory with Dad

Jonathan Borge
Jun 17, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Sometimes, the best gifts are those closest to the heart, right? So rather than quiz a batch of Hollywood favorites on what they plan to lovingly squeeze into dad-approved wrapping paper this Sunday, Father's Day, we asked beauties like Olivia Holt and Rashida Jones to think hard and choose one memory of their old man that'll for sure withstand the test of time.

Yes, each response varies—some dads are obviously the comedians in the family while others simply want to get their grub on—but all of these adorable anecdotes prove that it's the bond of family that truly keeps these talents smiling. "I'm such a daddy's girl," stylist and designer Rachel Zoe told us, explaining why her father is the top man in her eyes.

And while Zoe’s response is one of our favorites, other certified household names like Nick Jonas and Molly Sims also share stories that’ll have you calling your dad, ASAP. Scroll down to see what comes to mind when 9 stars think of their favorite memory of their dad.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler and Samantha Simon

RASHIDA JONES

“Honestly, all of them. It’s too hard. Every moment I spend with him, and I’m not just saying that. He is so filled with love, and he fills me with love and positivity and makes my day better. So it’s really all of them.”

CAMILLA BELLE

“I was never really into sports, but I’d play sports with him. So he really amped up my sporty side when I was a kid. So I did enjoy that a lot. We were very active, taking me to swim classes, and playing ball in the backyard. So I did all that with him. He’s very much a free spirit, so I think I learned that, passion about what you love to do. He’s a very creative person.”

MOLLY SIMS

“My dad literally was such a jokester. Around Halloween, not even Halloween so much, but he would just hide in a closet and I’d walk in and there’d be like a shoe pass in front of me. He’d make us go to like Friday the 13th and I’d cry. It was so weird. That was my dad. He’d wear the Jason mask. So stupid, but so fun. And you know what? He made forts. We made forts a lot. That damn blanket we had for like 25 years. I swear to God, they still have it. Yeah, we always made forts.”

NICK JONAS

“My father was a big piece to me getting into music. He was a musician himself. So he was a big part of my childhood, my life growing up. My favorite memories of him were driving into New York City, as I was young doing Broadway shows, and writing some of my first songs with his help and guidance and all of that. It was a nice way to grow and learn.”

AMANDLA STENBERG

“Me and my dad go to this diner called Pann's in L.A. I've been going there since as long as I can remember. My dad's been going there years before I was even born. I always get hot chocolate. He really likes split pea soup, which, like, I'm not a huge fan of but I respect the decision.”

SARA FOSTER 

“My father [musician and producer David Foster] is one of the busiest men you’ll ever meet in your life. He doesn’t believe in a five-day workweek. He believes in a seven-day workweek. It doesn’t matter if he’s in the studio with Celine Dion, Madonna, and Gwen Stefani or if he’s in a meeting with a politician, he always answers his phone. There’s never a moment where I can’t get ahold of him and I think it’s a testament to the kind of guy he is. He’s always available to his kids.”

NIKKI REED

“My dad and I love to do outdoor stuff together, outdoor activities, mountain biking, and hiking. When I was a kid we went to the Grand Canyon together. I just remember outdoors with my dad and camping and riding mules down the hill. I was 5 and it was my first experience on an animal for that long. I remember just thinking I hope we get to do this all the time.”

OLIVIA HOLT

“My dad is the man. My dad’s my best friend. We goof off all the time. We went parasailing when I was young. That was a really memorable memory. I was terrified of it at the time and he was like, ‘I’ve got you.’ It was just a cool experience, that’s something that I’ll never let go of.”

RACHEL ZOE 

“I’m such a daddy’s girl. So I would say memories of me and my dad comprised most of my life. He’s the greatest dad in the world.”

